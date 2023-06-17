Did you ever wonder why the foods of the Southern Hemisphere, where the weather is generally hot, are spicier than foods of the North Hemisphere, where the weather is generally cooler? Foods of the Caribbean, Mexico and Southeast Asia are very spicy, whereas go to Denmark, Finland and Sweden and foods are not so spicy; in fact, they may be bland.

Logic would seem to say in cold climates you would develop hot, spicy foods to warm you up and in hot climates you would want cooling, bland foods to combat the heat. Of course, logic doesn’t always match up with real conditions. The answer to this quandary involves some simple realities.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina-certified plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He also was director of the Guilford County NCSU Extension Service and vice president at the N.C. Biotechnology Center. If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC, 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com