Did you ever wonder why the foods of the Southern Hemisphere, where the weather is generally hot, are spicier than foods of the North Hemisphere, where the weather is generally cooler? Foods of the Caribbean, Mexico and Southeast Asia are very spicy, whereas go to Denmark, Finland and Sweden and foods are not so spicy; in fact, they may be bland.
Logic would seem to say in cold climates you would develop hot, spicy foods to warm you up and in hot climates you would want cooling, bland foods to combat the heat. Of course, logic doesn’t always match up with real conditions. The answer to this quandary involves some simple realities.
Climate Influence
Foods and spices eaten and used in different climates were first influenced by availability — what locally grows as native plants. In the Caribbean, the five most used spices are allspice, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, and ginger. They are used in curries, stews, and root vegetable dishes. Mexico is similar except the favored spices are cayenne, cumin, coriander, and chili powder. These spices are used in pork, beef, corn, tomato, and dishes such as tacos, tamales, chalupas and fajitas.
In countries such as Denmark, Sweden and Finland, favorite herbs and spices are chives, cress, dill, parsley and cardamon. Their main dishes consist heavily of root vegetables, beef, eggs, seafood and cabbage.
But in addition to the availability of ingredients being a big influence, here’s the rest of the story. In my training as a microbiologist, I learned that before the advent of refrigeration in hot climates, foods had to be preserved from bacterial spoilage. In the Southern Hemisphere, folks found plants and their fruits or seeds such as cloves, ginger roots or cinnamon bark that would do the job. In cold climates, foods were preserved with less spices by drying meats or pickling them. Pickled herring is an example.
Research Evidence
In 1998, Cornell University researchers reported in the journal Quarterly Review of Biology, “Countries with hotter climates used spices more frequently than countries with cooler climates. Indeed, in hot countries nearly every meat-based recipe calls for at least one spice, and most include many spices, especially the potent spices, whereas in cooler counties substantial fractions of dishes are prepared without spices, or with just a few.” It turns out that many of these spices have anti-microbial properties.
An undergraduate student at the university, Jennifer Billings, surveyed more than 4,570 recipes from 93 cookbooks representing traditional, meat-based cuisines of 36 countries; the temperature and precipitation levels of each country; the horticultural ranges of 43 spice plants; and the antibacterial properties of each spice. Professor Paul W. Sherman, who supervised the study, believes that originally “the ultimate reason for using spices is to kill food-borne bacteria and fungi.” In fact, garlic, onion, allspice, and oregano were the best all-around bacteria killers, followed by thyme, cinnamon, tarragon and cumin (any of which kill up to 80% of bacteria). Capsicums, such as chilies and other hot peppers, are in the middle of the antimicrobial pack (killing or inhibiting up to 75% of bacteria), while pepper of the white or black variety inhibits 25% of bacteria, as do ginger, anise seed, celery seed and the juices of lemons and limes.
Healthful Properties
Also, scientists have some evidence that herbs and spices that have been used worldwide for centuries may have useful medicinal properties, according to a summary by Healthline.com. Traditional folk medicine recipes have included many herbs and spices to promote healthy results, such as:
• Cinnamon may help lower blood cholesterol and lower blood sugar levels.
• Ginger can treat nausea and may be anti-inflammatory.
• Rosemary shows some evidence of suppressing allergies and nasal congestion.
• Garlic shows evidence of combatting common cold severity.
• Turmeric has exhibited some anti-inflammatory responses.
The active ingredients protecting foods in these spices are as follows: garlic has allicin, mustard has sulfur-containing compounds, cinnamon has cinnamaldehyde and eugenol; but thyme, cloves, sage, and oregano contain eugenol and thymol, which are phenolic compounds. These phenol compounds are often used in mouthwashes, toothpastes, deodorants, and pharmaceutical preparations.
Rosemary, which is one of my favorite herbs, has compounds that inhibit oxidation, which causes food rancidity. So, spices provide not only flavor, aroma, possible medicinal properties and appealing taste to foods but also retard microbial growth and prevent off-flavors for stored foods. So, get out the spice rack and spice up your life!
