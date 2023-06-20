DEAR READERS: I want to share with you some personal reflections on my career and concerns that are detailed in my latest book, "Animals and Nature First."
One of my greatest joys is when my efforts, writings and consultations help improve the health and well-being of animals, whether wild, companion or farmed. I have served on several national committees of biomedical research scientists, veterinarians and animal scientists to advance the standards of animal care for laboratory and farmed animals. I have given lectures to professional organizations; universities; state and national egg, poultry, dairy, beef and pork producers; the national associations of state governors and of public health; and numerous organizations involved in environmental conservation, wildlife and domesticated animal rights. I have lectured to cat and dog owners in several countries about the behavior and basic needs and care of their animal companions. I also advised the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War to improve canine soldiers' stress-resilience and capacity to work under combat conditions.
As a veterinarian with doctoral degrees in medical science and animal behavior/ethology, I followed this conservative path in good faith to help improve how animals and the natural environment are treated. Looking back now over half a century, I still see more debate today than effective legislation and action in most of these sectors of animal concern and public and private responsibility.
The joy to which I alluded is tied to my childhood joy of coming to know and care for rescued dogs and cats, and also from observing wild animals in nature, all of which evoked awe and wonder. But my love for animals at the core was conflicted and compromised in my earlier years by my unquestioning acceptance of cultural norms: enjoying the Sunday roast lamb dinner and Christmas turkey; making collections of birds' eggs, butterflies and other insects; going fishing; and later, experimenting on animals as a biomedical research scientist.
I began to examine and question these cultural norms, and my involvement in them, when my own research in animal behavior, development and communication convinced me that other animals are more like us than they are different. They have interests and lives of their own. As such, they have the right not only to be treated as humanely as possible within the various contexts of human use but to be liberated from all conditions that are dispiriting or harmful to their ethos, their intrinsic nature and their essential needs – physical, emotional, social and environmental.
But this is all wishful thinking so long as the "pleasure principle" of killing animals for sport, trophies and fur overrides reason and compassion, and as long as economic interests and lack of international laws to protect animals and their habitats prevail over the rights of animals. The latter is exemplified by the traffic and trade in wildlife, both legal and illegal. This has opened the floodgates of species extinction and pandemics.
The genetic engineering, cloning and patenting of animals, primarily to enhance their utility to humans, is ethically questionable, especially at a time when scientific and medical resources are urgently needed for planetary restoration, public health and food security.
Now that more veterinary colleges and other animal-related disciplines, especially in Europe, are including courses in ethology, animal welfare and the law in their curricula (which should be mandatory), I see a glimmer of hope. The possibility of a more humane society where all creatures are not treated as mere objects or commodities, but are embraced equally within the scope of our moral and empathic concern, is within our reach.
