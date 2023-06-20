DEAR READERS: I want to share with you some personal reflections on my career and concerns that are detailed in my latest book, "Animals and Nature First."

One of my greatest joys is when my efforts, writings and consultations help improve the health and well-being of animals, whether wild, companion or farmed. I have served on several national committees of biomedical research scientists, veterinarians and animal scientists to advance the standards of animal care for laboratory and farmed animals. I have given lectures to professional organizations; universities; state and national egg, poultry, dairy, beef and pork producers; the national associations of state governors and of public health; and numerous organizations involved in environmental conservation, wildlife and domesticated animal rights. I have lectured to cat and dog owners in several countries about the behavior and basic needs and care of their animal companions. I also advised the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War to improve canine soldiers' stress-resilience and capacity to work under combat conditions.

