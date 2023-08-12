The “Green Revolution/Movement” in our world today has been expanding over the last several decades. Essentially it is defined as human realization that Mother Nature is our friend even though we occasionally have hurricanes, tornadoes, ice storms and heat waves. Mother Nature has many cycles. But overall, we can’t live without her.

We are bombarded on TV, social media and print media with the latest theory or side interest of folks studying the Green Revolution, such as saving electrical energy with LED light bulbs or banning fossil fuels or developing new sources of energy, such as solar, wind or geothermal. But the original Green Movement is still with us as it always has been: Green plants — all types of green plants — have extraordinary value.