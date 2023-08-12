The “Green Revolution/Movement” in our world today has been expanding over the last several decades. Essentially it is defined as human realization that Mother Nature is our friend even though we occasionally have hurricanes, tornadoes, ice storms and heat waves. Mother Nature has many cycles. But overall, we can’t live without her.
We are bombarded on TV, social media and print media with the latest theory or side interest of folks studying the Green Revolution, such as saving electrical energy with LED light bulbs or banning fossil fuels or developing new sources of energy, such as solar, wind or geothermal. But the original Green Movement is still with us as it always has been: Green plants — all types of green plants — have extraordinary value.
Ecological values: Native plants convert the sun’s energy into food; thus, they are the source of much food for much of the animal kingdom. Plants recycle water as animals eat them, and plants ensure soil stability for ecosystems. Most important, we depend on plants to provide the oxygen that all breathing organisms require.
Economic values: Plants are sources of genetic and raw materials that are used to expand or diversify agricultural and industrial products, including foods and medicine. Native plants provide a storehouse of genetic diversity for future exploration, discovery and use to meet human needs.
Aesthetic values: The beauty of wildflowers is just one of the many aesthetic values of plants. The presence of plants in their native habitats and in cultivation enhances our world in many ways. Native plant communities and natural areas provide opportunities for people to experience the calming effects of nature.
When you look back over each decade, it is easy to see how trends in living have changed in our society. What was rare 10 years ago may be commonplace today. For example, it is estimated that more than 80% of American households today either use or own a computer at school, work or at home and more than 90% rely on a cellphone as part of their daily communication. Horticulture is also not immune to changing products and trends to fit our lifestyles.
Family lifestyles today are much busier and more hectic than ever, with two working spouses, children involved in dozens of school and non-school activities, and adults volunteering for community efforts or going to the gym. The end result is less time for home maintenance, gardening and landscaping and other “family together” activities.
While these living trends have been developing, home lot sizes have gotten smaller, home sizes have gotten bigger, and the owner’s time for home and landscape maintenance has shrunk. These lifestyle factors have caused plant breeders to seek development of landscape plants that are more durable, smaller, more compact-growing and more maintenance-free. We have learned that trees planted around our homes and buildings can save us money through energy savings in winter and summer.
Careful placement of trees is essential to maximum cooling effect. Plant deciduous trees on the sides of your house facing the summer sun. This way you can gain cooling shade during the summer and insulating warmth during the winter. Oaks, maples and seedless ash trees grow tall and give great shade with sturdy limbs. You can also save energy by shading your air conditioner or heat pump in the summer. Use a vine-covered trellis or deciduous shrubs, which will drop their leaves in the winter to let the sun warm the air around your heat pump. This will increase the energy efficiency of your unit. I have “burning bush” (euonymus alatus compacta) shrubs around mine. Planted trees chosen carefully can cool our outdoor areas as well as reduce our home energy consumption by as much as 10-50% when placed in the right place in the right conditions.
In addition to cooling our home and surroundings, trees can be chosen for their beauty. Use mixture of large trees such as oaks and maples for shade and understory, shorter trees such as dogwoods and crepe myrtles to help create visual interest and breezes. Trees provide cooling effects in the shaded air by evaporating water from their leaves. They keep us warmer in winter by acting as windbreaks.
“Patriot” is a hybrid elm with a moderately vase-shaped crown, showing high levels of tolerance to two of the major elm diseases and insect pests. In contrast with many elms, it is rapidly and easily established and has performed well in locations from Texas and Iowa to Maine because it tolerates a wide variety of growing conditions, including poor or alkaline soils, salty soils, and air pollution.
“Brandywine” is a red maple with long-lasting, eye-catching fall color that begins in mid-fall and lasts up to 14 days or more, gradually turning from red to a brilliant red-purple before leaf fall. A male-only tree, “Brandywine” can be used in the landscape without fear of generating undesirable weedy seedlings. The tree grows oval in shape and exhibits significant tolerance to leafhopper, one of the major pests of landscape red maples. At maturity in 12 years, the tree will be 25 feet tall with a 12-foot crown spread.
Acer triflorum, also called the three-flower maple, is interesting all year round, but in the growing seasons it truly shines and has almost limitless landscape use. First, the bright, velvety new leaves emerge from brownish-black buds late enough in spring to be eagerly anticipated. Following soon after, flowers appear in three-flowered clusters, hence its botanic and common names. In late autumn, the leaves turn color spectacularly, ranging from golden yellow to pumpkin orange bordering on red, rivaling even the famous sugar maple (Acer saccharum) for brilliance. In winter, the tree displays exfoliating bark in shades of cream, beige, pearly gray, or brown with orange undertones, and a waxy sheen especially on younger stems and trunks.
This ornamental tree (eventually reaching 20-30 feet high with a similar spread over many years), with its beautiful foliage, exquisite bark and graceful habit, can be used as a lovely grove, a fine lawn specimen, or a focal point in a border planting. Its limited height also makes it a good choice under utility lines if needed. Also, look for Ginkgo biloba “Majestic Butterfly,” which has fan-shaped leaves with spectacular yellow-and-green streaking followed by golden foliage in the autumn. Other small trees to seek are kousa dogwood, Japanese maple and black alder. Start your energy-saving cool shade by planting a tree this fall. Selective planting of the right trees around your buildings can be your “Green Movement.” Remember the old Greek proverb, “A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit.” So, don’t wait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.