Faster than a 10-items-or-less checkout lane! More powerful than a two-for-one coupon! Able to identify grocery store buildings at a single glance!
It’s … it’s … Supermarket Man!
David Gwynn may balk at such an over-the-top introduction, but there’s no disputing the Greensboro man’s superpower credentials as a veritable guru of grocery store history. Gwynn specializes exclusively in the history of grocery store chains and franchises, from early pioneers such as Piggly Wiggly and the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. — you know it as the A&P — to more modern entities such as Harris Teeter, Food Lion and Whole Foods.
“Grocery stores have been an interest of mine since I was a kid growing up in Greensboro,” says Gwynn, who will present a program on Guilford County’s grocery store history Wednesday morning at the High Point Museum.
“I remember going to some of the old stores with my mom and being fascinated with the architecture. I used to draw pictures of the buildings, and now I take pictures of the buildings. Eventually, though, my interest grew into studying about the history of the chains — how they grew around the country, and how they located their stores.”
Gwynn, who is the digitization coordinator for the University of North Carolina at Greensboro library system as well as an associate professor at UNCG, moonlights as the founding author of Groceteria.com, one of the nation’s first and largest websites dedicated to supermarket history.
For his program at the museum, which will include plenty of old photos and newspaper clippings, Gwynn will zero in on some of the grocery store chains that have called Guilford County home.
For example, longtime High Pointers will recognize older chains such as Big Bear, A&P, Red Dot, Columbia, Stroud’s, Cloverleaf, Winn-Dixie, Food World, Big Star and Stop-n-Shop, all of which appear on the Groceteria website, along with currently more common chains such as Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Kroger and Fresh Market.
At one time, High Point even had a Piggly Wiggly, which was on North Main Street in the late 1920s and early ’30s.
A&P also had a High Point presence in the 1920s, with stores on South Main Street and East Washington Drive. The current Superior Foods site on North Centennial Street — which many residents will remember as the former Columbia Food Market — was also an A&P store at one time.
“A&P ended up having several stores scattered all over the city,” Gwynn says.
One of the best-known grocery store success stories in High Point was that of the Big Bear chain, which was founded by local businessman George Hutchens. Big Bear grew out of the National Food Stores chain, which Hutchens established in 1930, according to an old High Point Enterprise profile of Hutchens. The first Big Bear opened in 1936 or 1937.
“A lot of small regional chains opened as a reaction to the Depression, and George Hutchens was one of those innovators,” Gwynn says. “Big Bear started with a store on what is now Kivett Drive, and it grew into a chain of supermarkets.”
According to Gwynn’s research, Big Bear had local stores at various times on North and South Main Street, West English Road, West Commerce Avenue, East Washington Drive, North Wrenn Street, Tomlinson Street, East Green Drive and Greensboro Road.
The chain also expanded as far north as Danville, Virginia, and as far south as Asheboro, Gwynn says.
In the early 1970s, he continues, Hutchens changed the name from Big Bear to Food World. The groceries operated under that name until 1984, when the business was sold to the same parent company that owned Harris Teeter, and the stores became Harris Teeters.
Admission to Gwynn’s program is free.
In conjunction with the program, the museum will host a canned food drive to benefit D-Up of High Point. With every canned food donation, donors will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win local grocery store gift cards.
