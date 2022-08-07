I have written many times about the value of trees, but each year more and more homeowners continue to buy trees and plant them and make major mistakes that result in tree death or unhappy outcomes for the owners.

The value of trees has been well documented by the practice of knowledgeable people ranging from our first President to the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture). It is known that George Washington briefly left his generals, just before the British invasion of New York, so he could compose a letter to his estate manager about planting groves of flowering trees at Mount Vernon because he would not be home for eight years.

