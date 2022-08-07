I have written many times about the value of trees, but each year more and more homeowners continue to buy trees and plant them and make major mistakes that result in tree death or unhappy outcomes for the owners.
The value of trees has been well documented by the practice of knowledgeable people ranging from our first President to the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture). It is known that George Washington briefly left his generals, just before the British invasion of New York, so he could compose a letter to his estate manager about planting groves of flowering trees at Mount Vernon because he would not be home for eight years.
Here are a few other quotes of people and institutions who value trees:
“Trees can be a stimulus to economic development, attracting new business and tourism. Commercial retail areas are more attractive to shoppers, apartments rent more quickly, tenants stay longer, and space in a wooded setting is more valuable to sell or rent.” — The Arbor Day Foundation
“Healthy, mature trees add an average of 10% to a property’s value.” — USDA Forest Service
“The planting of trees means improved water quality, resulting in less runoff and erosion. This allows more recharging of the groundwater supply. Wooded areas help prevent the transport of sediment and chemicals into streams.” — USDA Forest Service
“In laboratory research, visual exposure to settings with trees has produced significant recovery from stress within five minutes, as indicated by changes in blood pressure and muscle tension.” — Dr. Roger S. Ulrich Texas A&M University
“Nationally, the 60 million street trees have an average value of $525 per tree.” — Management Information Services
When planting a tree, prepare in advance. Look for any above ground obstacles so your tree will not interfere with utility lines, or interfere with sightlines as it grows. Check below ground before you dig. By law, you must call an underground utility locating service (888-258-0808) which is usually free. Check local ordinances for tree planting because there may be size or variety restrictions. Make sure you have the tools you will need to plant your tree properly.
As you plant and as your tree grows, the North Carolina Urban Forest Council provides these Guidelines:
Call before you dig by dialing 811 for free utility marking of underground wires, pipes
• Never prune trees/branches within 10 feet of utility lines; call your local utility to do it
• Keep vehicles and machinery away from trees and from over the root zone which is usually as far as the branches spread
• Do not wrap wire, string, or pet leashes around trunks for branches. Do not nail or screw anything into a tree
• Hire a certified arborist for all your tree care. Be sure they have general liability insurance and are bonded
• Check with your municipality for any laws or ordinances for trees and right-of-way laws
• Do not let children climb trees within 25 feet of power lines.
Probably the most important thing you can do to ensure a long life for your tree is proper watering. The first three years of the tree’s life is critical. This is when it may be more susceptible to stressors, such as drought, insects and diseases.
Trees properly cared for and planted will bring value to our earth and population for generations to come and is a real way to leave a legacy for the future. One of the hardest things for Americans to understand about landscapes is that landscaping is a process not an endpoint. Not only is it a process, but landscape concepts and style are constantly evolving. Unique to American landscapes is the ‘Foundation Planting’ which was originally created to prevent wind from whipping under the house floorboards in the wintertime in houses without underpinning. Over the years, the foundation planting earned other attributes. Plants around a house have had many stated purposes.
1. Ease visual transition from the landscape to the house
2. Invite visitors to the house
3. Influence behavior of inhabitants
5. Act as energy saving insulation
Even though people want it, there is no such thing as a ‘no maintenance’ landscape. The best qualities to include in planning a landscape are:
• Plants that respond well to pruning
• Self-contained plants such as dwarf or slow growing ones
• Adds beauty to the landscape
As baby boomers age, they are getting TIRED, and properties are getting smaller. Empty nesters are downsizing, and outdoor living is ‘in’. Younger generations are moving to the cities to live and there are more decks, patios and less soil for planting. It is the Incredible shrinking landscape.
Classic European landscapes, such as Italian, French, and English, were made up of orderly courtyard formal gardens. But Americans have new rules for today’s landscape.
• Energy efficiency is required
• Bigger beds are wanted that promote interaction by the viewer
• No longer is the emphasis about the ‘planting hole’ but the landscape ‘whole’
• More flowers, fruits and vegetables are the norm
• Landscapes don’t have to be permanent
• Pot-scaping is ‘in’ using arrangements, not permanent designs
• Landscapes are planted on multiple grades
• Landscapes can be living walls
• Sight lines are not linear but curvilinear
• Landscapes should show creativity
Always remember that good design is not just geometry or symmetrical balance. The most important rule about landscapes is that they should reflect your lifestyle, your visual ‘likes’ and not only be functional but also relaxing and beautiful.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
