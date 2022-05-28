While the biblical Gospel itself is simple, it is by no means simplistic. There are, in fact, many complex realities intrinsic to it, one of which involves the nature and value of those for whom Christ died. While Jesus told us that “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son” (John 3:16) and Paul told us that Christ “tasted death for every man” (Hebrews 2:9), one must conclude that said “world” and “every man” are unique with said uniqueness speaking volumes about even contemporary issues like abortion.
But how so?
The Bible tells us that Man has been special from the start. Unlike any other creature, he was created in the image of God, and this imageness is significant for several reasons, with the first being the divine elevation of man above the rest of the created order.
Second, our creation in God’s image defines our nature. It makes us human just as its absence makes all other creatures non-human. It is intrinsic to our being in such a way that it is inseparable from our existence.
Third, man’s creation in God’s image gave him a special value in comparison to any other “kind” in the created order. While understood per our creation in his image, this value is highlighted in Genesis 9:6 where God first prescribed the death penalty for the taking of innocent human life because “in the image of God made he man.”
Fourth, and central to this issue is the fact that this divine imageness, though fallen, is then transferred through our parents as is the essential nature of any species, hence, the divine pattern for all living things to “bring forth of its own kind” (Genesis 1). Genesis 5, in fact, tells us that “Adam had a son in his own image.” Hence, the offspring possesses the essence of its parents, both material and immaterial, i.e., body and soul. The logical conclusion, then, is that beginning with Adam every child since creation has born the total image of its parents and, therefore, human from the time of conception.
Finally, the fact that every child, from conception onward, is a living human being is biblically clear, but before you consign the above argument to mere religious ramblings and a violation of some supposed separation of church and state, remember the historic civil rights movement under the iconic MLK Jr. sprang from the same biblical premise and nobody dismissed his words as irrelevant. He even touted the transcendent and objective moral law of God as the only basis for the justness of any law and nobody cried political foul (Letter to my fellow clergymen).
Of course, to the chagrin of many, the scientific community concurs with the biblical reality. In the complete absence of opposing testimony, a 1981 Senate Judiciary Subcommittee report concluded that “Physicians, biologists, and other scientists agree that conception marks the beginning of the life of a human being — a being that is alive and is a member of the human species. There is overwhelming agreement on this point in countless medical, biological, and scientific writings” (https://www.liveaction.org/news/life-begins-at-conception-science-teaches/).
Of course, I’m not so naïve as to imagine that the above facts really matter at all to those bent on preserving Roe v. Wade, but I do think they matter to those who care about truth at all.
Inherent to the Gospel, then, is the assumption of human worth, a reality inseparably woven into the fabric of life.
Like I said, it’s simple, not simplistic.
Tony Watts is author of “What in the World is God doing with COVID-19?” and can be reached at link2eternity.com or Tony@link2eternity.com
