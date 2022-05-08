All the major religions of the world have some version of the Golden Rule, which can be summed up to be a guideline of how to live harmoniously with others. One religion may call it the “law of reciprocity” and another may say “treat others the way you want to be treated” and another “Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful.” The Golden Rule of gardening is: The better the condition of your soil, the better garden you will have. Or “Improve your soil in ways that will not be hurtful to your gardening efforts.”
How do you follow this rule? Each year you can work into the soil several inches of organic material to improve its balance, texture and water-holding capacity. Use aged manure, rotted leaves, peat moss, compost (the best) or whatever kind of organic material is available, as long as it is decomposed before adding. Crop rotation will also lessen your chances of building up diseases and insects in your soil and help replenish nutrition.
HOT OR COLD?
A key growing guide to remember is that some vegetables like cool weather and some like it hot. For example, Irish potatoes, collards, most lettuces, carrots, beets and other root crops like cooler ground and air temperatures. So, they can be planted early in February or when the ground is workable for harvesting in early May. Follow these crops with ones that like it hot. If you have limited space, you can plant these heat-lovers where you remove the root crops.
Heat loving herbs like all basils, oregano and thyme, and all the many fruiting summer vegetables such as pole and bush beans, summer and winter squash, cucumbers, corn, muskmelons, watermelons, peppers, pumpkins, and tomatoes grow best with a minimum night air temperature of 50 degrees F. They really grow best when the soil temperature reaches about 55F or above.
GROWING METHODS
Plant your best-liked vegetables in successive plantings, keeping in mind early, main and late periods of harvest. For example, green beans mature quickly in 55-70 days, depending upon the variety. My favorite warm season veggies are cucumbers, yellow and green squash, green beans, tomatoes and peppers. For green beans, plant a row in three successive plantings two weeks apart and you will have green beans until frost. Do the same with cucumbers, squash, and corn, to stretch your harvests for fresh food.
From year to year, it is best to rotate your crop varieties around your garden plot so that you are not growing beans or any vegetable in the same spot year after year. To best understand crop rotation, you need to understand a little bit about each crop, such as if they have common diseases or how much nutrients they absorb from the soil. For example, tomatoes and peppers often get the same diseases, such as mosaic virus or fusarium fungus, so don’t grow them in successive seasons where they were planted before. Planting a vegetable that is not susceptible to fusarium or mosaic will give your soil plot a rest. Make a chart for rotating seasonally and keep records. A good plan would not plant tomatoes in the same plot of ground space for at least two years, but grow something like lettuce or a root crop instead.
Experienced gardeners know that the heaviest feeders in the vegetable family “…are the varieties that use the most resources of the soil throughout the growing season.” Tomatoes and corn are the best examples. Toss peppers and eggplants into that group, too, and then add the brassicas — cabbage, broccoli, and all their cousins. Whenever you grow these crops in a given area, be sure to follow them with beans, peas, or cover crops next year to “rebuild” the soil. Then, if possible, grow a lighter feeder in that spot, not returning to the heavy feeders until the third year. I rotate where I plant my veggies every year during the spring and fall growing seasons.
PLANT NUTRITION
Light feeders would be vegetables like root crops, lettuce, cucumbers and squash. Beans and peas are legumes and can add nitrogen and other captured compounds to the soil to make it more fertile.
Even if you have good soil with a high organic content, remember that most plants need supplementary nutrition in the form of fertilizer for best growth and to produce the abundant harvests we like to brag about. Whatever product you choose to feed your plants, they should have a constant and adequate supply, especially in sandy soils. Plan to feed monthly at prescribed regular intervals throughout the growing season. This will produce bigger and better harvests that you can then share with your neighbors and thereby follow the Golden Rule by treating them with good food.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
