HIGH POINT
A new initiative based in High Point will attempt to tackle hunger, both physical and spiritual, at the same table — The Friendship Table.
Created under the auspices of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, but established as a separate nonprofit entity, The Friendship Table will provide an opportunity for a group of young adults to live in a community setting where they can grow in their Christian faith while trying to combat the city’s food insecurity issues.
“It’s an intentional monastic sort of community,” said Mark Cassity, director of The Friendship Table.
“There’s a movement called ‘The New Monasticism,’ which is really founded in the idea of a small group of people living intentionally together — they pray together, they eat together, they study together. But there’s also a missional side. They go out into the world — specifically High Point, in this case — to help alleviate the food crisis not only at the individual level, but at the systemic level, as well.”
The inaugural 11-month residency is tentatively scheduled to start in mid-September and continue through mid-August of 2023. Cassity is currently in the process of interviewing potential candidates who have expressed an interest in participating.
“We really want to find the right people for this,” he said. “The ideal would be somebody who really feels called to this sort of work. We’re spreading the word, not just locally, but we’re also advertising nationally.”
Residents of The Friendship Table will be required to have a certain level of commitment to the cause, Cassity said.
“This is something unique,” he said. “We’re not opening a new food pantry in High Point. The idea here is having a cohort of residents who we’re paying, essentially — this comes with room and board and a modest stipend for the residents. We envision these folks helping ongoing efforts against hunger in High Point, where the need keeps growing and resources keep shrinking.”
Ideally, participants will be between the ages of 18 and 30, Cassity said.
“They could be in a gap year from school, or young professionals who are disillusioned, or just someone who feels called to something like this,” he said. “There isn’t an agenda or an outcome for any of this. We’re just looking for people who feel this way — whatever they do with that is entirely up to them. This is not a priest-producing factory or anything like that.”
According to Cassity, residents will either share a house or live in apartments, and the church’s Community Life Center will be used for communal gatherings. They will share meals, have a morning prayer time together, participate in classes related to food insecurity, and spend time working with local agencies that are trying to alleviate High Point’s hunger issues, such as Growing High Point and West End Ministries. They will also assist with the Good News Garden, an urban garden ministry at St. Mary’s.
Cassity hopes The Friendship Table will launch a social justice movement, of sorts, across the High Point community.
“Part of the goal is getting parishioners and even other churches involved as part of a faith movement,” he said. “Once people get involved, the ripples of something like this can go to places we can’t even imagine.”
To apply for a residency with The Friendship Table, contact Cassity at 336-676-3619 or friendshiptable@stmaryshighpoint.org.
For further information, visit the program’s website at friendtable.org.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
