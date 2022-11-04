CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

Many trees have dropped most of their leaves, but if you look around you can still see some beautiful fall colors. October has been a crazy month, and I haven’t been able to enjoy the fall colors as much as I normally do. But every once in a while I look up and see some spectacular colors that stop me in my tracks.

One thing that I am ready to see come down is all the Halloween decorations. Some of the decorations are the cute pumpkins or the ghosts hanging in trees. I like those decorations. What I can’t stand is how gruesome we have become with many of the Halloween decorations. So many of them are over the top; I am ready to see them come down and wish they wouldn’t come out ever again.

