HIGH POINT
It started with a teenager’s taunt in 1962.
The youth group at Cliff Snider’s church needed someone to play Santa Claus for the group’s visit to the old Beddington Street Mission, a mission the church supported.
“Well, Cliff can do it,” a smart-alecky kid said. “He’s the fattest one in here.”
Sixty years later, the comment still stings, but Snider would tell you today that what man meant for evil, God meant for good.
For Snider, 1962 had been the worst year of his life. His father, Robert Clifton Snider, had been killed in a car crash. Snider, already a shy, overweight 15-year-old, withdrew even more. Even Christmas, his dad’s favorite holiday, didn’t seem to hold much promise of joy that year.
But when he was chosen to play Santa, Snider obliged.
“It wasn’t a compliment,” he says, “but I remember thinking it sounded like something I could do.”
So he put on a cheap corduroy Santa suit, along with a cotton wig and beard. He threw a small cedar tree over one shoulder, a bag of toys over the other, and went ho-ho-hoing into the Beddington Street Mission.
“The others from our church decorated the tree, and I let the kids sit on my lap and tell me what they wanted for Christmas,” Snider recalls. “I actually enjoyed it.”
The experience transformed him.
“I really felt like the Holy Spirit tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘I know you’ve got a broken heart, Cliff, but I’m going to heal your heart by allowing you to bring joy and happiness to other children,’ ” Snider says.
If Snider sounds confused — is Christmas about Santa or is it about Jesus? — he’s not. He’s just managed to find the right balance between the two. In fact, he believes his Santa persona is a gift from God — a belief he supports with Scripture: “All things work together for good to those who love God” (Romans 8:28).
“I feel like everything — even the tragic accident, even the fat boy being selected — everything that’s happened has kept me going as Santa,” Snider explains. “It really has become more of a calling.”
Now, you know Santa wouldn’t tell a lie, but if you doubt his words, all you have to do is look at how fully Snider has embraced the Santa Claus persona over the past 60 years. He’s come a long way from that shy, heavyset teenager wearing a corduroy red suit and fake beard.
Today, for example, Snider has a closet full of custom Santa suits — made especially for him by his own personal seamstress — and that long, white beard he sports is the real deal.
“I haven’t shaved since 1972,” he says.
In 1996, Snider attended the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan — a school founded by the original Macy’s Santa Claus — and he has a “Bachelor of Santa Claus” degree from the International University of Santa Claus. He’s a technologically advanced St. Nick, too, with his own website (www.cliffkringle.com).
It was after graduating from Charles Howard’s school that Snider really amped up his Santa game.
“When I got my diploma, I told the dean I wasn’t sure I was cut out to do the job,” he recalls.
“I was intimidated. I’d seen some of the most beautiful Santas I could imagine, and I didn’t know if I could be like them. The dean’s advice was, ‘You don’t have to. Don’t copy anybody else — just be the best Santa you can be in your own hometown, and that’s all you have to worry about.’ ”
Snider took the advice to heart — that’s when he began designing his own Santa costumes — and things began falling into place for him.
By 2001, he had landed his dream gig as the official Santa of the High Point Holiday Festival Parade, a gig he still enjoys every year. With that added public exposure, it wasn’t long before Snider had more Santa engagements than he could shake a sleigh bell at, from family and friend gatherings to office parties, school and church groups, and Christmas-themed trade shows such as the annual Holiday Market in Greensboro.
Eventually, Snider began to catch the eyes of artists.
“The more I began to look like Santa,” he says, “different artists would say, ‘Do you mind if I paint your portrait?’ ”
Snider hit on the idea of allowing the artists to paint his portrait, and then selling reproductions through their studios and through The Remarque Gallery, which he owned with his wife Janie.
“Since then, over a dozen artists have painted me,” he says. “Over a hundred paintings have been created of me as Santa Claus.”
Other licensing opportunities came along, too, and now you can find “Santa Cliff” on all sorts of products, from popcorn and cookie tins to jigsaw puzzles, plates and mugs, and even maple syrup bottles. He’s easily one of the most recognized Santas — if not the most recognized Santa — in the country.
In another sense, though, he’s still that shy teenager at the Beddington Street Mission, inviting children to sit on his lap and whisper in his ear. He sees himself in their eyes, and he wants to give them the joy and happiness he once longed for, too.
“What you notice is an instant connection with the kids,” says Megan Ward, executive director of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, where Snider visited with children recently.
“His first words are not, ‘What do you want for Christmas?’ It’s ‘How are you?’ The kids seem comfortable around him — they’re connected to him, and he’s connected to them. You can tell he really cares about the kids. He’s a quality Santa who not only looks the part — he’s the real deal.”
Even at 75, with 60 years of Santa experience under his big ol’ Santa belt, Snider doesn’t appear to be slowing down. He had right at a hundred Santa engagements this year, and he says he’ll keep playing Santa as long as God allows him to.
“I just want to keep giving children the most realistic Santa they could ever have contact with,” Snider says. “And I’m still having fun doing it.”
It’s been that way for 60 years, and with that Santa-like twinkle in his eye, he’s still the biggest kid in the room.
