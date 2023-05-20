You got me on this one. Yes, I know. People are wearing sweaters in some of the photos, and that can only mean one thing. This event, the grand opening for The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards happened before spring sprung.

I do think it is clever how Jeff Horney, executive director of TAG, and his accomplices kept the acronym TAG. Formerly Theatre Art Galleries, now it is known as The Art Gallery, different name, same acronym, TAG! Well done.

