You got me on this one. Yes, I know. People are wearing sweaters in some of the photos, and that can only mean one thing. This event, the grand opening for The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards happened before spring sprung.
I do think it is clever how Jeff Horney, executive director of TAG, and his accomplices kept the acronym TAG. Formerly Theatre Art Galleries, now it is known as The Art Gallery, different name, same acronym, TAG! Well done.
Also, the new concept of The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards is superb. It brings into perspective the adage that “everything old is new again.” There is so much room for the gallery to display the illustrious art exhibits plus classrooms. Please check out all the art classes that The Art Gallery now offers encompassing all mediums, some which are very unusual. You may ask, “What would that be?” For one, a “Painting with Scissors Collage Workshop” starting on June 3!
The current exhibit on display until July 31 is “Intertwined.” Please go see it. As you can imagine, there was a tremendous turnout for the grand opening, as there was for the more recent gala also held at TAG, which I’ll tell you about in a later column. This has been an action-packed spring-into-summer. I get very backed up with events. That is all good news for High Point and High Pointers. That means High Point is happening.
Just ask some of the younger crowd, such as one of our favorite sons, Drew Weaver, and his lovely wife, Elizabeth (nee Bills), or Michael Qubein and his lovely wife, Morgan (nee Miller). Young people are actually moving back to High Point after experiencing bigger-city life! Why? Creative initiatives are now coming into place making High Point more attractive to every age group. Think of Congdon Yards, Stock & Grain Assembly, the catalyst social district, Truist Point stadium, professional soccer and baseball and more to come.
Last week I told you about graduation at High Point University. That weekend was one that was especially busy. Not only was there graduation, there was also the early morning (U.S. time) coronation of King Charles III and later the Kentucky Derby (a Thomasville Rotary Kentucky Derby party column to come later).
Last month while on a group trip to Greece (also a future column), while chatting on the bus Connie Laster told me about a coronation party she was attending. “Send me pictures!” I told her. So, with prodding (kidding or not?), her husband, Randy, became the group photographer and sent me a wonderful photo.
I first met Connie and Randy at a TAG Gala a few years ago. Connie told me about the coronation hosted by Melanie Shaffer, who is on the board of Visit High Point. (Thank you, Melody Burnett, for all you do!) The party started at 5:30 a.m. It was still dark outside, but there was a roaring fire in the outdoor fireplace. Connie told me, “We had lots of differing opinions as to the likability of the new king and queen but were all in agreement that the coronation was a great excuse for gathering for bubbly to toast the day! Lots of bubbly! Champagne for all, mimosas for the lighter weights!! Also, coffee so we were not completely snookered!” Their menu included quiche, cheese, fruit kabobs and “biscuits” (tea cookies dipped in chocolate), ham biscuits and “a highlight was YUMMY fresh strawberries that had been soaked overnight in tequila and margarita mix!” I laughed as Connie said, “OK, maybe that is “too much information!” Connie, that is what this column is about!
There were so many people at the grand opening of The Art Gallery, including the Lasters. It is always a pleasure to see the newest High Point Enterprise Citizen of the Year, Greg York, who is following in his father’s footsteps of philanthropy. Vann York Nissan just gave away another car (Sentra) to the United Way of Greater High Point. It was won by firefighter Travis Young. My friend Chris Greene cannot speak highly enough about Greg and has told me countless times and wanted you to also know, “Greg has always put others first and looked for ways to help. It is challenging to be a great businessman. It is time-consuming and sometimes thankless to be a great leader of your community. It is difficult to always be there for your family and be a great parent. Greg has excelled in all. High Point is a better place because he is a member of our community.” She is right.
I also saw Kay and Phil Miller at the grand opening. Both are graduates of High Point Central, and just last week, with the invitation from Bob Amos, I attended a meeting of Bison Pride. This is a group of distinguished (or perhaps not so distinguished, just kidding, Dickie Price, and you know why!) of High Point Central alums who have such great pride in their school, they want to return it to its former grandeur. With the full and enthusiastic support of Principal Mike Hettenbach they are raising money to improve the spirit and the appearance of High Point Central. I was so inspired after the meeting; I was full of Bison Pride as well and more to come.
Meanwhile the Bison Booster Club is holding a reverse raffle on Saturday, June 3, at Blair Park Golf Course; with up to 100 tickets sold there will be a $1,500 prize, and with over 100 tickets sold there will be a $2,500 prize. Tickets are $100, with extra dinner tickets at $30 each. Sounds like fun.
One more thing about the High Point University graduation. Did you know that it made national television? Yes! It made NBC’s “Today”! It was about Miss Val, the wonderful security guard who was hugged by at least half of the 1,400 graduates as tears streamed down her face. I love to see Miss Val when I am on campus. She is always ready to hug and always has that beautiful smile. Thank you, Miss Val, for brightening the days of others!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.