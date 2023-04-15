Alas! They’re baaaack! I am not talking about a poltergeist. I am talking about those popular Theatre Art Galleries Pop Up Art Shows. Before the grand opening (later column) of the new TAG. TAG formerly was Theatre Art Galleries but is now simply The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards. Can’t wait to tell you about that, but this week it is the return of the TAG Pop up Art Show.

This was the first pop up since the pandemic. TAG board President Stephanie Beaver and her husband, Michael, generously hosted the event in their lovely home. Eight artists displayed their paintings, drawings, and pottery for sale. Among the artists were two High Pointers. Joe Craig, a recently retired Guilford County Superior Court judge, exhibited his paintings while Lee Bass Nunn, a High Point dentist, displayed her pottery. Her notable motto comes from the Broadway musical “Annie”: “You are never fully dressed without a smile.” I love that.

