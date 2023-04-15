Alas! They’re baaaack! I am not talking about a poltergeist. I am talking about those popular Theatre Art Galleries Pop Up Art Shows. Before the grand opening (later column) of the new TAG. TAG formerly was Theatre Art Galleries but is now simply The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards. Can’t wait to tell you about that, but this week it is the return of the TAG Pop up Art Show.
This was the first pop up since the pandemic. TAG board President Stephanie Beaver and her husband, Michael, generously hosted the event in their lovely home. Eight artists displayed their paintings, drawings, and pottery for sale. Among the artists were two High Pointers. Joe Craig, a recently retired Guilford County Superior Court judge, exhibited his paintings while Lee Bass Nunn, a High Point dentist, displayed her pottery. Her notable motto comes from the Broadway musical “Annie”: “You are never fully dressed without a smile.” I love that.
Others included Greensboro artist Katie Podrack, Winston-Salem’s Beth Murray, Caprice McNeill from Raleigh, Martha Serenius from Charlotte, and Barrett Ervin traveled from Altanta. There was a beautiful array of artwork throughout the first floor of the Beaver home.
The response to this first art showing was enormous. The show’s chairs — Stephanie Beaver, Nancy Amos and Lynn Finnegan — did an incredible job for this event. Of course, the wine flowed. (People buy more with wine!)
I and the other attendees were greeted by Executive Director Jeff Horney. It has been a long road for him as moving TAG from the High Point Theatre to Congdon Yards experienced (like so many other projects) many delays. He took it all in stride, and finally everything was coming together, beginning with this Pop Up Show. I think the incredible response surprised even him.
Among the other attendees were Braxton and Ashley Culler. To catch you up, Braxton has officially retired from his furniture company of the same name, Braxton Culler. Since High Point Market is quickly coming upon us, I asked him if he missed working in his business. The answered was “no,” he doesn’t miss the work, but he certainly misses the people.
Stephanie James Goldman and her husband, Michael, attended. Stephanie, who co-owns Allen & James Home on N. Main Street (Sherrod House), has partnered with Wildwood to design a room for the Junior League of Greensboro Designer Showhouse April 13 to 24.
At many events it has been wonderful to see beloved professional golfer Drew Weaver and his wife, Elizabeth (Bills), who moved back to their hometown of High Point. I know Drew’s parents, Cathy and Dr. John, and Elizabeth’s parents, Anne and Andy Bills, are happy to have them back in High Point.
It was so gracious for Michael and Stephanie Beaver to offer their beautiful home for the Pop Up Art Show. Michael was the barbecue guru when Mental Health Associates of the Triad hosted the Yellow Bandana Gala on the law of their neighbors, Christi and Brett Barbour. (Hope you’re doing well, Christi!)
It had also been a while since seeing one of High Point’s doctor duos, Leanne Willis and her husband, Jim Caress. Both are neurologists, however they do have different specialties within that field. I should have asked Moo Moo Councill how the real estate values have gone up near the Rockers’ (and Carolina Core’s) stadium. This area is becoming a gathering hub, with Congdon Yards, Stock and Grain, and several other businesses cropping up around that center of activity.
One of those businesses that had the vision to open several years ago was Plank Street Tavern, owned by my friends Pam and Joe Hubay (High Point Jewelers). They believed, and now other believe as well.
The Hubays were also dear friends of my friend Jordan Washburn, who passed away a couple of weeks ago. Our hearts are broken at losing this dear friend. Everyone knew his passion was Victory Junction, a camp for children with serious illnesses that he raised almost $9 million for through the years. I was grateful to share with you earlier the High Point Philanthropist of the Year Award he so deservedly received. There will only be one Jordan Washburn. He was such a character.
It was wonderful to read that Victory Junction established The Big J Fund to Send Kids to Camp to celebrate the legacy of Jordan. The Petty family, who started Victory Junction, were well represented at his funeral. Jordan’s friend Richard “The King” Petty walked in with the Washburn family. “The King” walked in with his head cast down. He did not don his signature hat nor his sunglasses. He was paying tribute in memory of his friend and mine, High Point’s friend. As one person said to me, “If you are a High Pointer, you knew Jordan Washburn!”
His heart spilleth over with so much love that it just gave out. There will only be one Jordan Washburn. He was such a character (posing as FBI for instance), a character who will be forever missed.
We also lost another High Pointer loved by so many. That was Barbra Lassiter, wife of Bart Lassiter (City Transfer and Storage). We laughed together so many times. The Lassiters invited me to meet “The Fonz,” Henry Winkler, when he spoke at the Koury Center for the Guilford Merchants Association when Bart was president. I had several events that day and came to meet Winkler wearing two different shoes! Barbra and I would forever laugh about that. Known for her bargain shopping, she surprised he once at the Goodwill store. I was carrying two large Santa Claus dolls. She said, “Their outfits are real mink!” Yes, they were, and I was just lucky to get there before she did! She loved Christmas and I have Santa hats that flicker, wink and a sparkling lighted tree hat, all from Barbra. I will miss you, dear Barbra.
I end with Jordan’s credo, “Whose life will be better because I woke up today?”
