“Snow In July” by Greensboro artist Agnes Preston-Brame is part of the new exhibit “THREE” at The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards.

HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) has two new exhibits opening today, titled “THREE” and “Artists Who Teach.” They will be on display through Oct. 20.

A reception will be held Sept. 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.