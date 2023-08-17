HIGH POINT — The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) has two new exhibits opening today, titled “THREE” and “Artists Who Teach.” They will be on display through Oct. 20.
A reception will be held Sept. 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
“THREE” features the artwork of three female artists from Greensboro — Agnes Preston-Brame, Adele Wayman and Sallie White. The three painters are friends, and each is well-versed in the tradition and history of painting and has dedicated years to developing her craft.
The second exhibit, “Artists Who Teach,” will feature the 2-D and 3-D works of area art teachers. Some of the items will be available for purchase.
The participants include Shannon Ashley, Kiser Middle School; Victoria Bailess, Westchester Country Day School; Jessamyn Bailey, High Point Central High School; Leigh Blanchard, Wheatmore Middle School; Dorinda Carver, Western Guilford Middle School; Jennifer Creef, Jamestown Middle School; Kim Davis, Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School; Page Gleeson, Southwest Guilford Middle School; Gayle Hice, The Piedmont School; Angela Holt, Sumner Elementary School; Tara Kecki, Union Hill Elementary School; Erin Lake, Pilot Elementary School; Tammy Larrick, Millis Road Elementary School; Terri Millard, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School; Kathleen Parker, High Point Central High School; Jennifer Pfeiffer, Ragsdale High School; and Aleshia Taylor, Montlieu Elementary School.
