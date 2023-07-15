Jeff Horney, I bet you thought I forgot! Now you know I didn’t. How could I forget one of the most incredible and popular events in High Point? That event is the TAG (The Art Gallery) Gala. This year’s gala was extra special because it was held in TAG’s new home at Congdon Yards.
In the past the TAG Gala, like the popular winter Oyster Roast, has been held on the lawn of arts patrons’ homes. Since moving from the High Point Theatre to their new home at Congdon Yards, TAG has sponsored several fabulous events that have been in this column, including the Pop-up Art Show at Stephanie and Michael Beaver’s home and the opening reception at Congdon Yards. That, Jeff Horney, is why this column about the fabulous Gala is a bit delayed. Really, Jeff, you and your TAG staff (Teresa Loflin and Michaela Hafley) have put so much excitement into the visual arts in High Point offering incredible exhibits and creative art class opportunities.
When I was thinking about writing this, thinking about Congdon Yards, I couldn’t help but think of the late Jim Millis, who loved High Point and High Point University. Like many of you, I am a transplanted High Pointer, so I was not here when Adams-Millis Hosiery Mills, now Congdon Yards, was operational. At one time it was the largest private-label hosiery manufacturer in the nation. I do remember, however, Jim Millis, of whom I have very fond memories. He called me one day to chat, and I said to him, “As I drove by your home (he and his wife, Jesse, lived across from the High Point Country Club) the other day I saw you outside.” He answered, “You saw me, and you didn’t stop by for coffee!”
So, to continue, the Adams-Millis, now Congdon Yards, had been vacant for many years, and then a company came in to make showrooms and call it Union Square. He was at the dedication, and I will never forget as I saw tears streaming down his face. He was so touched that the heritage of his family’s manufacturing plant would continue and would not be torn down. Just imagine if he saw the thriving Congdon Yards today!
Congdon Yards, Stock and Grain Assembly, Truist Point stadium and the new businesses around the stadium are the “happening” places. I can’t wait to tell you about the Cocktails and Cleats Event plus many others all happening around this new, bustling area. Young people are moving back to High Point from larger cities like Atlanta and Charlotte because now High Point appeals to them.
Attendees to the TAG Gala were greeted by Horney on the Elm Street side courtyard (versus the English Road courtyard) of Congdon Yards as a mariachi band played. My first mission was to find the Gala co-chairs, Stephanie Beaver and Donna Cumby. This wasn’t as easy as it sounds; although early, the Gala crowd had already gathered. So, with my glass of wine, I started my expedition, beginning in the courtyard, where I saw many of the TAG board members, such as Kathy Rohrbeck and her husband, Dr. Steve. There was Courtney Best (I didn’t do a Freudian and call you Courtney Cox this time!). I asked Dudley Moore, Morgan and Michael Qubein, Ashley Williams and I think Meredith Covington, who told me, “I think they may be in the gallery.”
So away I went into the art gallery, where all the paintings and artwork from about 50 artists were for sale. One of those artists was Mary Ruth Kester, who is one of our valued “young people.” She is married to Robert Kester, an attorney with Charles Rawlings in Winston-Salem and the son of Nan and Buck Kester (former president of Rose Furniture). Robert’s friend Trey Newsome, a classmate from Christ School in Asheville, and his wife, Jennifer, also attended. Trey and Jennifer are both High Point dentists. Trey practices with De Salvo and Russell and Jennifer owns Newsome Dentistry. Lee Nunn, who sold the practice to Jennifer, continues to practice with her. Nunn also serves on the TAG Board.
After meandering in the gallery and admiring the various art styles, I spotted my friend Donna Cumby and then Stephanie Beaver. Hurriedly we went outside for the photo op with Horney! Done! First photo taken. And you thought taking photos was easy! Stephanie’s husband, Michael, a barbecue guru, always escapes my camera, but one day I’ll catch him.
I should recognize the new chair of TAG, a familiar name to High Pointers, Lin Amos. Amos, you recall, was the grand architect behind one of the other popular fundraisers, The Oyster Roast for Family Services of High Point Foundation. The vice chair is Grace Henley, who I saw with her husband, A.B., but we did not get to chat. I always like to pay tribute to the major sponsors. The presenting sponsor was the Bill and Suzanne Lowe Family Foundation. Platinum sponsors were Helen and David Congdon (What would High Point do without the Congdons?), Ralph Lauren and Blue Water Grille, and the gold sponsors were Candy and Bill Fenn, Fifth Third Bank, Kathy and Steve Rohrbeck, Grace Gurley Horney Fund, Karen and Steve Pond, Otto Moore Furniture Designers, Lenny Peters Foundation and Verellen. There were innumerable silver sponsors.
Horney told me this year’s gala raised $150,000! That is amazing, plus it was so much fun, with great food by Southern Roots (amazing Lisa Hawley of Feeding Lisa’s Kids) and gallery entertainment by Shane Key.
It was one of those evenings that you want to go on and on as attendees enjoyed the conversation, food and art as they strolled through the gallery, gaining inspiration by the creativity. Perhaps you too will be inspired. There is a class for everyone, including pottery, painting and drawing, digital art, printmaking, workshops and lots for children. Plus, don’t forget the exhibits.
Thank you, Jeff Horney and The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards, for making High Point a better place to live!
