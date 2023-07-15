Jeff Horney, I bet you thought I forgot! Now you know I didn’t. How could I forget one of the most incredible and popular events in High Point? That event is the TAG (The Art Gallery) Gala. This year’s gala was extra special because it was held in TAG’s new home at Congdon Yards.

In the past the TAG Gala, like the popular winter Oyster Roast, has been held on the lawn of arts patrons’ homes. Since moving from the High Point Theatre to their new home at Congdon Yards, TAG has sponsored several fabulous events that have been in this column, including the Pop-up Art Show at Stephanie and Michael Beaver’s home and the opening reception at Congdon Yards. That, Jeff Horney, is why this column about the fabulous Gala is a bit delayed. Really, Jeff, you and your TAG staff (Teresa Loflin and Michaela Hafley) have put so much excitement into the visual arts in High Point offering incredible exhibits and creative art class opportunities.