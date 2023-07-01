In recent years, many gardeners have seen the revival of popularity of a group of plants called “Hen and Chicks.” Baby boomers may remember this plant name from their grandmother’s gardening since it has been popular for many generations. She may have planted pots or strawberry jars full of “hen and chicks” succulents, and the pots always sat on the front porch or steps to the house.
Now you can turn your clock ahead from those days to now, when succulent plants are becoming the favorites of container growers who shower their plants with neglect. Also known as sedum or sempervivum (Latin for “always living”), these ground-hugging plants are fleshy and hold lots of water so that they are great drought survivalists and nicknamed “succulents.”
The hen and chicks grow like little fleshy rosettes and come in shades of green with pink or red tinges on the leaf edges if placed in a sunny spot. Some of the better-known succulent species are jade plants, hen and chicks, aloe, agave, sedum and kalanchoe. Succulents do best in smaller pots. If the pot is too big, the roots will grow abundantly and sap energy from the tops. This will result in thin branches and floppy leaves. Some varieties will actually stop growing if planted in too large a container.
But today, there are lots of varieties, leaf forms and shapes and colors to choose from. Crassula is another genus that has an exciting cultivar named “Campfire.” This plant has a striking red coloration and will grow 12 inches high. Another crassula is “Springtime,” which has striking clusters of star-shaped, light-pink flowers appearing in winter that contrasts with the small, dense, mounded silver foliage. It makes a good houseplant because it is not hardy in our winters.
Since Grandma’s gardening days, the horticulture industry has developed hundreds of new succulent varieties that can be cold-hardy outdoors in our region or varieties for indoor planters. Varieties can have colorful leaves with rosy tinges or even blooms of pink, yellow or white. Some leaves are fuzzy, variegated, spiny or smooth, with many shapes. Some of the sedums, which generally are considered groundcovers because they grow about 3-4 inches high, are hardy in the Triad. They make great trailing plants for containers or hanging baskets. Sedum “variegatum” forms a lush, evergreen mat of 1-inch-long narrow green leaves with white margins. It blooms infrequently with short panicles of yellow flowers.
The many succulents are great outdoors, indoors, in pots or for rock gardens, or even groundcovers. There is a variety of plants for each category to choose from. Local garden centers carry many of these each year. If you want to see a huge selection and look for the really easy-to-grow varieties go online to mountaincrestgardens.com. There is always a place in every landscape or home for a couple of these varieties. Outdoors, I have carpet sedum (Sedum variegata), which sports pink stems and green leaves outlined in white and yellow summer blooms. The species is native to rocky habitats in Japan and China. Another groundcover I have is sedum “Salsa Verde” (makinoi). The foliage starts a deep green but flushes bright red in hot, sunny conditions. Adding to its colorful display, it produces lots of tiny yellow blooms each summer.
Succulents such as sempervivum and sedum cover a wide range of color tones and textures and will respond to full sun and well drained gritty or sandy soil as their preferred conditions. Sedums often make good groundcovers, and sempervivum is excellent in pots. Both are forgiving in hot climates and some varieties are very cold-hardy. So, choose your varieties for your landscape or home conditions and you can have a succulent summer.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina-certified plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He also was director of the Guilford County NCSU Extension Service and vice president at the N.C. Biotechnology Center. If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC, 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com
