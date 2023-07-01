In recent years, many gardeners have seen the revival of popularity of a group of plants called “Hen and Chicks.” Baby boomers may remember this plant name from their grandmother’s gardening since it has been popular for many generations. She may have planted pots or strawberry jars full of “hen and chicks” succulents, and the pots always sat on the front porch or steps to the house.

Now you can turn your clock ahead from those days to now, when succulent plants are becoming the favorites of container growers who shower their plants with neglect. Also known as sedum or sempervivum (Latin for “always living”), these ground-hugging plants are fleshy and hold lots of water so that they are great drought survivalists and nicknamed “succulents.”

