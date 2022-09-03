DEAR DR. FOX: I read an article online that mentioned you, and referred to an incident where a police department’s Dutch shepherd had developed aggressive behaviors after taking Simparica Trio. The article was from two years ago, but I thought it would be worth a shot to reach out anyway.

I’m just curious if you know how this situation ended. Did the dog get better after being taken off the Simparica Trio for a while? Have there been other instances like this reported anywhere? I’ve found quite a few mentions online of aggressive behavior related to this medication, but when I call my vet (and another vet in town), they are very dismissive, which is frustrating.

