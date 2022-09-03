DEAR DR. FOX: I read an article online that mentioned you, and referred to an incident where a police department’s Dutch shepherd had developed aggressive behaviors after taking Simparica Trio. The article was from two years ago, but I thought it would be worth a shot to reach out anyway.
I’m just curious if you know how this situation ended. Did the dog get better after being taken off the Simparica Trio for a while? Have there been other instances like this reported anywhere? I’ve found quite a few mentions online of aggressive behavior related to this medication, but when I call my vet (and another vet in town), they are very dismissive, which is frustrating.
Like Zeke in the article, Chet (my 2-year-old yellow Lab) got aggressive out of the blue. He is normally a very typical Lab: overly friendly, thinks he weighs 2 pounds, and wants to give and receive all the love he can. Not aggressive at all. After the first dose of Simparica Trio, he aggressively growled at a friend whom he normally runs to greet when she shows up. She had bent over to pet him and scratch his side, and off he went, growling and letting her know that she needed to back off. Then a couple of weeks later, he did the same thing to a family member.
Last weekend, my son and his girlfriend were over and for a while, Chet was lying on the couch with them, getting all the love and attention he wanted. Then all of a sudden, he aggressively growled at them. Now they are afraid to even touch him, which is sad, because they love him. When he lays his head on their laps, I’m sure he doesn’t understand why they won’t pet him.
I’m going to skip his next dose and see if things get any better. — S.W., Council Bluffs, Iowa
DEAR S.W.: Your dog’s adverse reaction to the insecticide cocktail Simparica Trio, which contains three active pharmaceutical ingredients (sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel pamoate), coupled with the veterinarians’ evident lack of concern, are all too common on both counts. Sarolaner is an acaricide (toxic to mites and ticks) and insecticide belonging to the isoxazoline group.
The police dog in question who was given Simparica Trio eventually recovered. It is important to help the animal detox, giving a twice-daily dose of 250-500 mg milk thistle for three to four weeks, plus a few drops of fish oil and a teaspoon of coconut oil daily. Give him one B-complex vitamin at every meal, plus 3 mg to 6 mg melatonin at bedtime.
DEAR DR. FOX: According to the World Health Organization, the U.S. is among the countries doing the least polluting on the planet. Read their article. And New York is one of the cleanest cities! — S.F.D., Naples, Florida
DEAR S.F.D.: I appreciate you raising the issue of air pollution, which affects us as well as other animals. Certainly, air quality has improved in the U.S. Several years ago, I was barely able to be interviewed at the zoo in Los Angeles because the air quality caused me to lose my voice and my eyes to water! And the only time I’ve come close to having a panic attack was in New Delhi, India: I was en route to speak at a conference and got stuck in city traffic during a thermal inversion, inhaling the fumes of vehicular traffic. That is one of the worst sources of burning fossil fuels today in many countries, as the WHO review indicates, along with the burning of coal-fired power plants.
As a veterinary student in London in the late 1950s, I could not get to classes for three days because all traffic was stopped by a pea-soup fog. Many people died, leading to a ban on homeowners burning coal!
The climate crisis of pollution calls for a rapid phasing out of fossil fuel use, which Vladimir Putin has essentially exacerbated with his energy restrictions to other countries, forcing them to resort to burning coal to generate electricity. The net result is particulate matter (along with microplastics) in the air we breathe, wherever we are, some places being worse than others. They travel in the winds from continent to continent.
When inhaled, they enter the bloodstream and can get to the heart, kidneys and brain. The harms have yet to be determined, but chronic inflammation is likely. The rains may clear the air temporarily but, in the process, precipitate pollutants on crops, soils, lakes and the oceans, along with agricultural pesticides from airborne dust killing the life therein with acidification and various toxic chemicals.
Urban centers also have electropollution, which is escalating, and documented periods of lower levels of oxygen, all of which must affect human health and behavior. Global pollution is an enormous problem, which is why I call for a United Environmental Nations.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.
