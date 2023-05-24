Every year there are certain events that I look forward to like the Community Clinic of High Point’s Puttin’ on the Grits, Kiwanis’ Pancake Breakfast, The Annual Gentlemen’s Christmas Dinner, and High Point Student Leadership Awards luncheon. For years, Matt and Emily Thiel have been hosting the High Point Student Leadership luncheon to recognize graduating seniors who are nominated by their high schools as leaders in their school. Today, the Guilford Educational Alliance and High Point Schools Partnership have come alongside the Thiels to host this annual event.

Dr. Whitney Oakley, Guilford County Schools superintendent, gave the opening remarks. Dr. Oakley talked about how businesses, nonprofit organizations and community members support High Point schools and how important that support is for the success of our students. High Point Schools Partnership is an integral part of supporting schools and bringing the community alongside local schools. None of this is possible without the support of the community.

