Every year there are certain events that I look forward to like the Community Clinic of High Point’s Puttin’ on the Grits, Kiwanis’ Pancake Breakfast, The Annual Gentlemen’s Christmas Dinner, and High Point Student Leadership Awards luncheon. For years, Matt and Emily Thiel have been hosting the High Point Student Leadership luncheon to recognize graduating seniors who are nominated by their high schools as leaders in their school. Today, the Guilford Educational Alliance and High Point Schools Partnership have come alongside the Thiels to host this annual event.
Dr. Whitney Oakley, Guilford County Schools superintendent, gave the opening remarks. Dr. Oakley talked about how businesses, nonprofit organizations and community members support High Point schools and how important that support is for the success of our students. High Point Schools Partnership is an integral part of supporting schools and bringing the community alongside local schools. None of this is possible without the support of the community.
Part of the program is for the principals of each student leader to share about their schools and the student leader who is being recognized. As I was listening to the principals, I was impressed with the innovative programs that have been implemented like Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce’s Guilford Apprenticeship Partners. This initiative brings rising high school seniors and students that have graduated together with companies that have advanced manufacturing that have an apprenticeship program. What a great way for a student to learn a skill and get an education without incurring debt. This is a pragmatic way to create an educated, skilled workforce.
As the principals were sharing about their seniors, there were some common themes. The students made the school better as they would advocate for other students. These leaders had great relationships with their principals, staff and teachers. Each of these students were a positive influence on their peers. In the day of influencers, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, it is reassuring to know that there is another source of influence for our kids.
After being recognized by their principals, each student leader shared their story. It was inspiring to listen to them share their stories and what got them to this point in their early life. Each of the students talked about the importance of setting goals and working towards those goals. Different students talked about those in their life who were encouraging them to achieve their goals; principals, teachers, coaches, and most important, family. Each student talked about the value of their parents in their lives and what a difference parental support meant to them in their early successes. We should never discount the importance of parents in the lives of children.
Overcoming was another theme of the seniors. One young man’s mother shared because he was at school taking mandatory tests. Mom shared how people would tell the young man he could not do anything in life but get a job because he was an immigrant. Education was not an option for him, and he should not have any dreams or goals. Mom told this young man that anything was possible, to not give up on his dreams. This young man was awarded three scholarships to well-respected universities to study neuroscience. When you have someone in your corner, anything is possible.
Another young man shared how he dealt with the unexpected loss of his father who was a big part of his success. As he shared, tears flowed among the attendees. One of the principals gave the young man a hug as he was overcome with emotion. With love and support, students can overcome anything.
I left the luncheon impressed, encouraged and hopeful for the future. Food for Thought.
Carl W. Vierling is the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance. Reach him at carl.vierling@ghpfa.org
