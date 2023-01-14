I am always amazed when I attend a meeting of the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. These ladies can trace their heritage back to 1775, more specifically to ancestors who fought to gain our independence from Great Britain. Being able to trace back that far to a specific soldier is an incredible feat.

Each year, among other American patriotic activities, the DAR sponsors a Good Citizens Award contest. This year six high school students wrote winning essays and were honored at the celebratory luncheon at the High Point Country Club. The theme of this year’s essay was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” The focus question for that essay was: How will the essential actions of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?

