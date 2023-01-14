I am always amazed when I attend a meeting of the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. These ladies can trace their heritage back to 1775, more specifically to ancestors who fought to gain our independence from Great Britain. Being able to trace back that far to a specific soldier is an incredible feat.
Each year, among other American patriotic activities, the DAR sponsors a Good Citizens Award contest. This year six high school students wrote winning essays and were honored at the celebratory luncheon at the High Point Country Club. The theme of this year’s essay was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” The focus question for that essay was: How will the essential actions of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?
That is quite a challenging assignment, especially so since these high school seniors had to write their essays in a two-hour period, without any preparation. They received the topic in a sealed envelope at the beginning of the two-hour interval under the supervision of a faculty member. But that is not all. They could not use any reference materials, no computers, no iPhones, nothing! Just pen and paper.
Not surprisingly as Good Citizen co-chair Emilie Rogers (with Beth Tuttle) said, “These young people are all academically at the top of their class while being fully engaged in school and community activities.”
Each of the students read their winning essays, and each was very impressive. Let me tell you about the students, all seniors, as given to me by Rogers.
Caroline Boger is No. 1 in her High Point Central class academically. She has been on the tennis team and currently serves as team captain. Not only that, she has been class president all four years of high school and served with many clubs and committees. She was a paid intern as a Draelos Science Scholar in the summer of 2021 and developed a passion for psychological research.
Cleveland Gordon Armentrout of Westchester Country Day School loves to learn for the sake of learning. Cleveland is involved in badminton and soccer and track. He loves to fly, having soloed for the first time the day after his 16th birthday. He plans to attend the United States Air Force Academy to study aerospace engineering. His goal is to make a career out of serving his country while doing what he loves, flying.
Mary Douglas Hayworth of High Point Christian Academy is an outstanding all-around athlete who never met a ball she couldn’t best, and the area of special interest for Mary is animals. Mary plans to earn a degree in zoology to further her work with animals. Her ultimate goal is to be a champion for animal conservation and one day save an endangered species. That is quite a goal.
Devon DeLillis of Ledford High School is a musician whose talent came to light long before she reached high school. Devon was in the marching band and the concert band all four years, with leadership positions awards and honors in both. She loves serving as a mentor teacher for young people and plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill with a double major in human development family studies and political science. Her career goal is to teach at the high school level, encouraging her students to become more active in government.
Delaney Marie Grider is a performer and is responsible for forming the drama club at Penn Griffin School of the Arts, where she performs musical theater. In addition, she has performed in the High Point Community Theatre for six years, along with weekly voice and dance classes. She serves with several clubs and committees, including Girl Scouts since first grade. Delaney plans to earn a fine arts degree in musical theatre and dreams of being cast with a national touring company.
Elizabeth Michaela Cox of High Point Christian Academy is headed in the fall to Liberty University, where she will major in biomedicine and continue to medical school to study pediatric medicine. She loves children and plans to use her medical skills during short-term mission trips to Third World countries. She excels academically, with a special gift for foreign languages, which led her to earn a silver medal on the 2022 Level Three National Spanish Exam.
Congratulations to these extraordinary seniors!
Before the students read their essays, Sarah Hawes, chair of the Service to America Committee, talked about the thank you notes written to the High Point Police Department after a tour. She said, “It was such a heartwarming experience. Our thoughts of thankfulness for them and the extra miles that they go for us every day in every way!” I can’t agree more, and perhaps that is a segue into my next paragraph.
On Saturday morning at about 7:45 I received a call from my neighbor Shanna Wagoner, who was walking her dog, Aspen (my doggie’s best friend). She sounded very shaken as she told me that our street, Mossy Meadow Drive, was blocked off and there was a large police presence at one of the houses. With my dogs, Juliette and Josie, in tow, I immediately went to the scene. I’ll never forget what I saw. I knew immediately that there must have been a murder. There were no ambulances. There were innumerable marked and unmarked police cars. Police Chaplain Paul Coates arrived a bit later. There was little activity. I asked a police officer what happened, and, rightfully so at that early hour, he could not disclose the full extent of the situation. It was only later that I learned that at 7 a.m. one of our neighbors shot his wife, three of his children and himself. Five people lay dead in that house. I am overwhelmed with grief.
Our neighborhood, a quiet secluded array of family homes, is in disbelief. How could this happen? I walk my doggies by this home every day, like many others. The eldest son woke to a gun to his head but managed to escape with his girlfriend. Otherwise, the dead would be seven. They ran to my friend’s home to call 911. I cannot even imagine their trauma, nor the trauma of our High Point police officers who first discovered the five dead, four of whom were struck down by someone who should have been their protector. I am writing this perhaps as a therapeutic way for me to comprehend this horrific event.
Please pray for everyone involved, and may God rest their souls.
