The year was 1956. That was the year the String & Splinter Club, known as High Point’s City Club, was founded as a private men’s club in the basement of the Sheraton Hotel. They played cards. They ate. They drank. They had a good time. The name of String & Splinter is meaningful to High Point and to any newcomer, that is why I must explain. While our city of High Point is widening our renown, especially with our High Point University and also with the vision of our growing downtown, we remain very proud of our heritage, our beginnings and continue to celebrate and value them as we do the High Point Market.

So here it is, the definition of the String & Splinter Club. The “String” represents the textile industry and “Splinter” represents the furniture industry. After the Sheraton, the String (as it is often called) moved to the penthouse of New South Hotel (later the Holiday Inn) before finding its current home at Market Square (Thanks to my dear, late friend Dave Phillips) in 1983. The Sheraton Hotel is long gone. The Holiday Inn is long gone. Private men’s clubs are long gone. The String & Splinter remains and has transformed to fit the changing times.

Trending Videos