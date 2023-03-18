The year was 1956. That was the year the String & Splinter Club, known as High Point’s City Club, was founded as a private men’s club in the basement of the Sheraton Hotel. They played cards. They ate. They drank. They had a good time. The name of String & Splinter is meaningful to High Point and to any newcomer, that is why I must explain. While our city of High Point is widening our renown, especially with our High Point University and also with the vision of our growing downtown, we remain very proud of our heritage, our beginnings and continue to celebrate and value them as we do the High Point Market.
So here it is, the definition of the String & Splinter Club. The “String” represents the textile industry and “Splinter” represents the furniture industry. After the Sheraton, the String (as it is often called) moved to the penthouse of New South Hotel (later the Holiday Inn) before finding its current home at Market Square (Thanks to my dear, late friend Dave Phillips) in 1983. The Sheraton Hotel is long gone. The Holiday Inn is long gone. Private men’s clubs are long gone. The String & Splinter remains and has transformed to fit the changing times.
Today the String & Splinter Club remains a private dining club celebrating 67 years. While other, larger cities’ dining clubs have closed, the String & Splinter has remained vibrant. It is true that membership is required, but there are many opportunities for non-members to enjoy the food of Chef Brian Anderson. Many clubs meet at the String, including my book club. The Leadership Luncheons are open to the public. It is a great place for events such as wedding receptions.
I remember Dave Phillips telling me that his father, Earl, the founding chair of the String & Splinter, saw it as an “ole boys club” where he and his buddies (Jake Froelich, George Lyles, etc.) could play gin rummy and smoke cigars. Earl’s portrait hangs in the entranceway in the String & Splinter. It is ironic that with the club’s male-only origins, only women held the highest position as general manager, beginning with the beloved Barbara Garry. She attended the recent annual meeting with her friend Rebecca Atwell.
This year’s String & Splinter annual meeting was special as tribute was paid to the most recent general manager, Dell Wolfe, who worked for the club for 34 years. Before becoming the general manager a few years ago after a short reign by Nikki Skipper, Wolfe served as accountant. Her transition to general manager was seamless, at least to the membership.
I among many others attended the annual meeting to both pay tribute to Wolfe and thank her for her positive attitude and upbeat personality, even when we knew it was difficult to do so. I serve on the social committee. I remember shortly after the pandemic when she needed employees, some days there would be as many as 11 interviews scheduled and none would show up! How could she hire with no-shows? Still, she persevered, always upbeat. She always stepped up, even doing the jobs herself. I think the only thing she didn’t do was make cocktails, but maybe she poured some wine.
Now, the all-women general manager streak has been broken as Jason Nichols is the new general manger. Nichols said he has received a warm welcome “from every single person I’ve met in this building.” (Of course, that is the High Point way!) He continued, “I’m very excited to be part of the family and to lead us into our next chapter. We did have a little bit of a pandemic for a few years. We’re changing gears now. We’re going to go into growth mode and enhancement to give you a better experience!”
Sparky Stroud, who as you know is the father of our fabulous police chief, Travis Stroud, stepped up to talk about Wolfe, “Here’s the bittersweet part of the evening.” He continued, “Dell started at The String in 1989. Her accounting was impeccable. She knew every aspect of the String. Andy Bills led the board of directors when Dell was asked to change her position from doing the numbers to become general manager. Then the pandemic hit. Wham!” Stroud recounted that during that time, “Dell’s long hours, Dell’s genuine love for the String and its members, willingness to endure long hours, a myriad of personalities, take-out meals and a major labor shortage, kept the String alive. She was the driving force, and I am very thankful. But it is time to let her start another chapter of her life with her devoted husband, Lee.”
Bills,who attended with his wife, Anne, and son-in-law, Drew Weaver (Elizabeth), added, “We are all here because we love the String, and as we experienced the String you get to understand the depth of love the members have, and no one loves the club like Dell Wolfe. We all love you.”
Mark Nelson, twice former president, added, “The first time I was president I asked Barbara (Garry), ‘You aren’t going to retire this year, are you?’ Then I asked ‘Wolfie’, ‘You aren’t going to retire this year, are you?’ ” Then speaking to Sparky, he said, “I’m glad she put this on you.” Of course, that meant it was up to Sparky and his board to hire a new general manager.
With that we welcome General Manager Jason Nichols, and Joann Penley as event and service manager.
Wolfe was presented with a gift and a lifelong honorary membership to the String & Splinter and was asked what she would do in retirement. Dell and her husband, Lee, love to travel in their RV, but they won’t just be traveling, they will be on mission trips. As you read this, they have finished their trip to Florida and are at the Billy Graham Training Center before going on the road again to serve others.
The gavel was passed from Stroud to incoming String & Splinter president Colin Merritt, attorney with Roberson Haworth & Reese.
Good luck on your new adventures, Dell!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.