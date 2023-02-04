CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

Most of you know that I have retired from teaching full time, but I have not retired from teaching. I still teach part time at the community college. It is such a great, low-stress job. There are so many things you are required to do in a full-time job that are not required in a part-time job. I get to spend most of my time actually teaching. There is such joy in helping someone learn something that they did not know how to do.

In my career, I have worked with many different people; some I enjoyed and some I do not miss. The people you work with can make or break a job. I know people who have changed jobs because they did not enjoy working with their co-workers. I can think of at least one job I left because of the people.

