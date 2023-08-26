The ultimate test of a gardener’s mettle and patience is growing a vegetable garden. Probably one of the most rewarding gardening experiences, it also can be among the most frustrating.
My garden this year certainly had its ups and downs, mostly downs. My green beans were very productive through mid-July for about 45 days. Cucumbers yielded good for about three weeks. I do have some great-looking winter squash getting ready for harvest. I planted tomatoes late (mid-June) due to the weather and soil conditions being too wet or too dry. But they have produced very nicely with me providing water during a very dry year at our house. I can supplement my deep-well-source water with collected barrels of rainwater, which helps a lot.
But guess what, I am going to plant a fall garden. I never give up. Especially, when I think of those cool-weather, delicious leafy greens or root crops. But mid-August is the best time for a fall garden to be planted in our Triad region. That is assuming that our nights will be cooler, and we will be getting short “sun days” for heat buildup.
There are a number of healthy vegetables that you can grow up to the first frost in October and November, but they should be started now. Generally, plant vegetables that will mature in 55-65 days from planting. Most of the fall vegetables don’t rely on pollination since most of them are leafy or root crops. Examples are beets, broccoli, carrots, chard, fennel, kale, kohlrabi, leeks, lettuce, Pak Choi, green peas, radishes, salad greens, mustard, collards, scallions, spinach. Look on seed packets for days to maturity to be sure.
Even though many vegetables can be grown from seed, I prefer to use young growing plants with a root ball for things like broccoli, cauliflower and brussels sprouts. Leafy vegetables such as lettuce, spinach, turnips, collards and kale can be grown easily from seed.
All the fall cole crops and leafy vegetables are loaded with nutrition and vitamins and have a great flavor when grown with the cool season. Don’t forget onions, radish, beets, carrots, and kohlrabi can be grown as winter-keeper type vegetables since they will last in the ground even with a little frost before harvesting.
Most vegetables require 1 inch of water per week. It’s best to make a single watering that penetrates deeply rather than frequent shallow applications until the seeds germinate. Young seedlings and germinated seeds may need more frequent, light waterings. Do not allow seedlings to dry out excessively. New transplants may also benefit from frequent light waterings until they develop new roots.
Many fall maturing vegetables benefit from sidedressing with nitrogen, just as do spring maturing vegetables. Most leafy vegetables will benefit from an application of nitrogen at three and six weeks after planting.
Asian greens have become more popular each year. Mizuna is a leafy plant that has heavily serrated leaves on upright stalks. Its flavor is spicy and nutty. Tatsoi looks a lot like spinach. You can harvest small young leaves after about three weeks. It has a mild mustard taste. Pak choi is a leafy stalked green that has a cabbage flavor. Don’t forget arugula, which has my favorite distinct nutty taste that sparks up any salad. And of course, every garden should have cilantro for those pungent Mexican salsas and oriental cooking.
My fall garden is not complete without mustard, kale, turnips and leafy lettuces of all types. Mesclun salad mixes usually contain mustards, red and green leaf lettuce, oakleaf lettuce, mizuna, spinach and maybe curly kale. I especially like dual crops that provide a leafy top that is delicious cooked or fresh as well as a root like beet or turnip. Don’t forget those good Southern collards either.
Many folks view gardening as a hobby, or a relaxing escape from the pressures of an urban environment. For these people, the food produced may be almost secondary. But I think growing fresh vegetables, herbs, or fruits provides a great sense of joy and accomplishment. A vegetable garden can also reduce your food budget, and it can be a source of hard-to-find vegetables such as kohlrabi, Chinese cabbage, specific herbs, and other unusual varieties of veggies, and they pack a nutritional punch.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina-certified plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He also was director of the Guilford County NCSU Extension Service and vice president at the N.C. Biotechnology Center. If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com
