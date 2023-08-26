The ultimate test of a gardener’s mettle and patience is growing a vegetable garden. Probably one of the most rewarding gardening experiences, it also can be among the most frustrating.

My garden this year certainly had its ups and downs, mostly downs. My green beans were very productive through mid-July for about 45 days. Cucumbers yielded good for about three weeks. I do have some great-looking winter squash getting ready for harvest. I planted tomatoes late (mid-June) due to the weather and soil conditions being too wet or too dry. But they have produced very nicely with me providing water during a very dry year at our house. I can supplement my deep-well-source water with collected barrels of rainwater, which helps a lot.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina-certified plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He also was director of the Guilford County NCSU Extension Service and vice president at the N.C. Biotechnology Center. If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com