“Thanks High Point, North Carolina! What a night! Was a huge blessing to hang out with y’all!”
It was a fabulous night at the 12th annual Sun and Stars Signature Event sponsored by the High Point Regional Foundation. The quote above is from a Twitter tweet the day following the event from the featured performer, Nashville singer and songwriter Bryan White. This is an interesting story to tell.
First, the event was a home run, maybe even a grand slam! I can’t resist using the baseball metaphor since the event was at Truist Point stadium. Here’s the story of how people stepped up to the plate to save the day, or night, as it happened to be. The scheduled featured performer was supposed to be country star John Michael Montgomery, however on the trip to High Point his bus ran off the road. The driver was seriously injured. Montgomery broke several ribs. It was the afternoon of Sun & Stars. There were 350 guests expecting a wonderful meal and entertainment beginning in a few hours. It was Joe Williams (JC Williams Entertainment) to the rescue, and within hours Bryan White was in High Point ready to meet, greet and entertain, arriving at 6:30! That was a close call.
Kudos to the Sun and Stars committee, starting with the chair, Julie Delgaudio, who I think has been there from day one! There was also Jenna Beane, Nancy Bowman, Donna Cumby, Karen Olsen, Amy Smith, Ken Smith (no, Amy and Ken are not related) and Sparky Stroud, chair of the High Point Regional Health Foundation. They worked very hard in securing sponsors so that $110,000 could be given to the foundation for the renovation and modernization of the Esther R. Culp Women’s Center. This will add much-needed space to post-partum rooms and labor and delivery areas and add an additional procedural space plus other enhancements.
I must mention the major sponsors, beginning with the presenting sponsor, Doug Witcher. Congratulations are due to his youngest son, Christian, who married the beautiful Lakisha a few weeks ago. It was a very happy and wonderful occasion. The VIP sponsors were Legacy High Point Regional Staff. Those include my friends Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Dale Williams (and his wife, Debbie), who I always love to see. Dr. Julie Freischlag, CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist attended. Of course, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center’s president, Dr. Jim Hoekstra, attended with his wife, Cheryl.
Another VIP sponsor was International Market Centers. I saw Chris White Amos, IMC’s director of leasing, chatting with David Smith. David and Amy Smith were VIP sponsors through their company, Smith & Jennings/Lantrans. The final VIP sponsor was McCulloch England Architects.
The stars aligned for the evening as the weather was perfect for drinks and hors d’oeuvres on the terrace outside of the Catalyst Club. It is there I began my Mary merry. I am a hugger and glad to say hugging is back. I will fist-bump too if that is your preference. Always good to see Donna and Royster Tucker. Donna served as chair of the Sun and Stars committee for several years. You probably know Royster retired as president/CEO of NorthState, now Lumos. I couldn’t write a column without mentioning Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan, who was at my table along with Carol Young, Tom Ullman, Phil and Dottie Johnston.
There were several table sponsors, and to name a few: Crescent Ford (Tony Bertschi), Hayden-Harman Foundation (Patrick and Susan Harman), my friends Ken and Sally Hughes, Jones & Peacock Insurance, Ned and Katherine Covington, McMichel Foundation, Pinnacle Financial, and High Point University.
After the social hour the 350 guests, largest ever for the event, were seated at tables in what is normally the food courtyard among the eateries. WGHP Fox 8 Emily Byrd served as emcee aided by the Jumbotron far in the background.
To date, the Sun and Stars has raised well over $1 million for our High Point Medical Center, plus, in the words of Jenna Beane, “We had a freaking blast!” I must kid her about that. Bust she is right, it was a fun, fun night.
Chair of the foundation board Sparky Stroud stepped up on stage (no, not to sing nor strum the guitar but to talk about the Foundation). “Thank you for participating in the 2022 Sun & Stars event for the High Point Regional Foundation. At the foundation we have significant and timely partnerships with the hospital, patients and the community supporting programs such as CancerFIT, Pink Ribbon, Loveline for cancer patients. We have Heart Strides for cardiology patients. We support Community Clinic. We offer scholarships for the nursing program. We have a navigator program with the Cancer Society helping patients in their cancer journey. This year we implemented a new program for expectant and new mothers and their babies for the underprivileged. We are also going to be the lead donor for the Esther R. Culp modernization campaign.” There was great applause after that, especially from Frosty and Catharine Culp’s table, to which Sparky quipped, “Clap now because you are going to hear from us (for money). I’m serious. We have all your names! This is your hospital.”
Hoeskstra stepped on stage with Dr. Frosty Culp. Hoekstra began, “It’s great to have everyone back for this event. The main thing I want to say to you tonight is thank you. We have a mission to take care of people in this community. We must provide services from cradle to grave. Tonight, we talk about the cradle. We need to renovate our facilities to go with our state-of-the-art care at the Esther R. Culp Women’s Center.”
Culp stepped up, thanked everyone for coming, for their support and ended with “I will be at the door to collect any donations.”
The music began. There was dancing as the stars all aligned for a wonderful evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.