DEAR READERS: Many conscientious consumers of eggs, poultry, dairy products and meat rely on the USDA’s Organic Certification (OC) label. The label, on which I worked decades ago, implies some humane standards of care, including access to the outdoors and freedom to engage in instinctual behaviors essential for animals’ overall well-being.

On dairy products, the label has been questionable for years. One example: In 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, nine organic-certified, corporate-owned confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in Texas produced 1.5 times more “organic” milk than all 530 family-owned organic dairy farms in Wisconsin combined. The latter are being forced out of business by these competitors with mega herds of 10,000 to 20,000 cows.

