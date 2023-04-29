HIGH POINT

If you’re wondering about the significance of Springfield Friends Meeting’s upcoming 250th anniversary, just ask Joshua Brown, the church’s pastor.

Want to go?

Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 E. Springfield Road, will celebrate its 250th anniversary next weekend. Here’s the itinerary:

•Saturday, 7 p.m. — Concert featuring world-renowned pianist Warren Jones, who grew up in the church; Joseph Terrell, lead singer of bluegrass band Mipso, who also grew up in the church; guitarist Paulo Barata and his daughter Taiz, members of the church; Synthia Folwell and her daughter Anna; plus several other musicians. The concert is a pass-the-hat fundraiser for the church.

•Sunday, 9:30 a.m. — Outdoor reception with light refreshments. The Museum of Old Domestic Life will be open.

•Sunday, 11 a.m. — Worship service featuring guest speaker Tom Hamm, retired professor of history and archivist at Earlham College, and one of the nation’s leading authorities on Quakers.

•Sunday, following the service — Lunch in the Fellowship Hall, with overflow seating outdoors.

For more information, visit springfieldfriends.org.