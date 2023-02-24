CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

I just came in from my afternoon walk and the signs of spring are everywhere. Many people have daffodils blooming in their yards. I saw cherry trees and saucer magnolias in full bloom. The forsythia has been blooming for a while now. I noticed that many trees are starting to bud, too. Better stock up on allergy medicine, the season will be here soon.

I noticed today and yesterday that it wasn’t just the flowers and trees that were showing signs of spring, the birds have been active, too. I have heard so many different bird songs in the last couple of days. I saw several groups of robins playing in some yards. It won’t be long now and we will be hearing the babies peeping from their nests.

