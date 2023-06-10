One thing that everyone knows about Jim Morgan, aka Mr. “About Town,” is that he loves High Point! He has proven that once again and sponsored a fundraiser for the High Point edition of A Special Blend, or “Community in a Cup.”

A Special Blend indeed is “Community in a Cup,” and this summer the coffee shop will be opening in High Point. This isn’t just any coffee shop. This coffee shop employs baristas, greeters, cashiers and bussers and with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The first shop garnered fabulous reviews and ranks in the top four coffee shops in Greensboro!