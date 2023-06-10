One thing that everyone knows about Jim Morgan, aka Mr. “About Town,” is that he loves High Point! He has proven that once again and sponsored a fundraiser for the High Point edition of A Special Blend, or “Community in a Cup.”
A Special Blend indeed is “Community in a Cup,” and this summer the coffee shop will be opening in High Point. This isn’t just any coffee shop. This coffee shop employs baristas, greeters, cashiers and bussers and with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The first shop garnered fabulous reviews and ranks in the top four coffee shops in Greensboro!
Thanks to a partnership with First United Methodist Church, A Special Blend will open in the church’s Allred Center at 504 N. Main St. later this summer.
If you know Jim, and perhaps even if you don’t, you know that he loves to be a host and does it well. He was the first to greet me as I arrived at the High Point Country Club for an occasion that also included food and drink (thank you, Jim, as always).
After thanking everyone for attending, Jim said, “We have a great presentation about something I am very, very excited about. I love High Point. I’m really excited about a coffee shop, but also what touches my heart is it changes lives. I know 99% of you want to be involved with something that changes lives.”
Jim paid tribute to Paul Lessard, president of High Point Community Foundation, and the indomitable David Miller, both of whom helped arrange the fundraiser, and to Jim Himes, general manager of FOX 8, for giving coverage to A Special Blend. He noted that when A Special Blend opened in Greensboro, FOX 8 was there. With that comment Himes spoke up and said, “It means a lot to us (FOX 8) too, Jim.”
In true Jim Morgan style, he invited “our minister” to come up. “She is not only pretty but a great preacher, (Lara) ‘Willis’ Greene, First United Methodist Church.” Of course, she laughed good-naturedly at his comments.
Greene recalled first hearing about A Special Blend at a High Point Rotary Club meeting. “We were looking for ways to partner with community programs. When the program ended, I made a beeline up to Deedee (Ungetheim, founder), told her where our church was located, and I’d love to begin a conversation. More importantly I wanted to tell her there was support for them in High Point, there were people who wanted to make their dream a reality. I remember they asked for space and support. They’ve got the space, and tonight my hope and prayer is that we come together as a community with support.”
Dennis Murphy, director of A Special Blend, spoke next. “Thank you, Pastor Willis, for approaching us that day. They are our landlord, and our rent is way below market! That is much appreciated.” He told of the opening day in Greensboro, when 1,400 people lined up. When A Special Blend opens in High Point, let’s beat that number! Remember, we are High Point proud! Let’s show it.
The shop’s mission is to improve the lives of its employees through meaningful work, community, and hope for the future. Yes, they are a 501c3 nonprofit. “Most people who enter our shop leave with a smile,” Murphy said and then showed a video made by
FOX 8 highlighting the meaningful impact of A Special Blend. During 80 hours of training, the employees learn how to make coffee, count money, and talk with customers. Customer Jo Hughes said, “Every time I walk in the door I want to cry, seeing the looks on their faces, knowing that for the first time some of these people have received a paycheck.” Another said, “It is wonderful to see them smiling and flourishing.”
Murphy spoke again: “When you come to our shop, you are going to get a first-class cup of coffee or cappuccino, latte or frappe.” At that time Greg, an employee of A Special Blend, yelled out, “Or ice cream,” and Murphy laughed and chimed in, “Or milkshake.” I looked at the menu, and there are plenty of sweet treats too, with great prices!
Next Ungetheim, founder of A Special Blend, stepped up to what would become the most emotional and heartrending feature of the evening. Seven of A Special Blend’s “crew” members prepared a presentation. Ungetheim noted that one of the members was deaf and did not vocalize, so he would be doing his in American sign language. The theme for each was how working at A Special Blend made each of them feel. One by one they raised their placard with their adjective: fearless, empowered, proud (in American sign), excited, included, important, and needed. A standing ovation ensued with many moist eyes.
Next Murphy described the “Wall of Thanks” that recognizes donors. Those will be displayed in the High Point store in the shape of a coffee cup.
Jim Morgan stepped up again and said, “No pressure, but I would like to see your name on that Wall of Thanks,” and added, “I have one more request. I don’t want to take home any liquor, wine or food, so help me clean out the bar!” That’s Jim! He noticed Jim Himes and said, “Does FOX 8 want to say something?”
Himes said, “Yes, I do.” With Jim being an attorney, Himes quipped, “My father and grandfather were both attorneys, and when they would get to the microphone they would say, ‘As unaccustomed as I am to public speaking!’ ” That attorney joke brought laughter.
Himes said, “I ran out of Kleenex. My staff at FOX 8 was so moved by A Special Blend in Greensboro to tell their story. What you are doing here enriches all of us. Thank you, A Special Blend, for enriching us!” Himes then gave the first pledge of $1,000 from him and his wife, Jennifer, and another in-kind $10,000 from FOX 8.
Support for A Special Blend comes in many ways. Monetary or voluntary. Either way, it will be you who reaps the rewards.
