Paul Harvey was famous for his opening statement with,” you’ve heard the news, now here is the rest of the story.”
An episode occurred April 6, 33 A.D. changing the world forever.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Paul Harvey was famous for his opening statement with,” you’ve heard the news, now here is the rest of the story.”
An episode occurred April 6, 33 A.D. changing the world forever.
Many details of this story can be deciphered not only from the Bible, but through archaeology and Jewish historians as well. Behind the scenes reveal some esoteric actions often overlooked for those who study the Bible. Of course, we’re talking about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
As the ladies left that first Sunday morning heading toward the cemetery, they had no idea what miracles lay ahead. The putrid smell of dead carcasses and burnt flesh filled the air ending Passover, the most devout holiday commemorating freedom from Egypt, where they had been
in bondage as slaves for hundreds of years.
According to Josephus, a Jewish historian, the population of Jerusalem went from a few hundred thousand to as many as 2 million … so many they were camping on the hills around the city. It was at this point the chief priest approached Pilate, governor of Judea, and pleaded with him to reinforce the tomb of Jesus. Word was spreading fast he might rise from the dead; or his body could be stolen, appearing he had risen. Enough trouble already existed caused by this itinerant preacher.
Pilate wanted no uprisings; therefore, he was easy to persuade. The boulder in front of the tomb weighed anywhere from 2-4 tons, and was sealed with the Roman insignia, making it almost impossible to quietly roll away. These guards or soldiers were not your typical rent a cop, but were well-seasoned combat vets willing to lay their lives down. Consequently, if they lost a prisoner, the sentence would be death. When Peter escaped from jail, as you recall, all 16 guards were immediately executed. So, guarding the tomb of Jesus was not a haphazard operation, rather, a hazardous and risky putting your life on the line.
Most of us are familiar with Mary entering the tomb and finding two angels. However, one interesting point was a folded napkin laying on the platform where Jesus lay. In Jewish tradition after a meal when one is finished and not coming back, he simply lays the napkin down. But, if the guest plans on returning, he gently folds the napkin, indicating he isn’t through and will be returning.
God created life on the third day, Genesis 1:11, interesting because Christ arose on the 3rd day!
If you happen to visit the cemetery on Easter Morning double check the caretaker … Happy Easter and God Bless.
THE REV. GARY ROBINETTE is a retired pastor and Thomasville resident. He may be reached at drgaryrobinette@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.