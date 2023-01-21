Alexis de Tocqueville, a French historian, made an amazing discovery when he toured America in the 1830s, one that he called a “phenomenon” unlike anything he had ever seen. He wrote, “I have seen Americans making great and sincere sacrifices for the key common good, and a hundred times I have noticed that, when needs be, they almost always gave each other faithful support.” de Tocqueville called this the spirit of “neighbor helping neighbor,” and that is exactly what the Alexis de Tocqueville Society of the United Way of Greater High Point has done since 1990, when Jack and Marsha Slane, whose hearts were dear to their “neighbors,” decided to form the society for philanthropists. Since 1990 the members of the de Tocqueville Society have given over $20 million to our community!
To be a member of the de Tocqueville Society a person must give at least $10,000 annually. In 2020 for the first time ever, the members raised over $1 million toward the United Way of High Point’s campaign. The United Way supports 27 partner agencies in High Point, Archdale, Trinity and Jamestown. It also supports other programs, such as the BackPack Program, Little Free Libraries, African American Initiative, and Women in Motion, among others.
Each year the de Tocqueville Society holds a dinner and gala to celebrate these philanthropists. This year’s gala was hosted by High Point University at the Alo restaurant in the Kahn Hotel beside the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center! Note: No United Way campaign funds were used for this glorious gala. Thank you, President Nido and first lady Mariana Qubein.
The gala began with a social hour in the hotel lobby to the music of the fabulous Keith Byrd playing the ivories. Soon Nido Qubein stepped to the podium. He joked, “Jane Liebscher (United Way president) called me up and said, ‘Do you believe in free speech?’ I said, ‘Yes,’ and she said, ‘Then give us one!’ ” Of course, with that opening everyone’s attention was on the speaker. Qubein added, “We are proud to be members of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society because the cause is great, the purpose is beyond imagination. We are as far as I know still the No. 1 Alexis de Tocqueville Society in America on a per capita basis. We firmly believe in what United Way does.” Qubein introduced his guest, Mark Skousen, and his wife, Jo Ann. Mark is a nationally known economist who was mentoring HPU students.
Qubein, who rightfully is proud of the “God, Family, Country” principles HPU espouses, noted that there were more than 20,000 applications for the upcoming freshmen class with only 1,600 slots available. That is impressive!
Liebscher spoke, “As Dr. Qubein said, High Point is at the top nationwide. Statistics say that a community should have about 10 de Tocqueville donors per 100,000 residents. That would say we should have about 12 to 13 de Tocqueville donors in High Point. Last year we had 75!”
Clark Gibson gave a history of High Point’s de Tocqueville Society. He recalled, “I was 32 years old and got a call from James (Jim) Millis. He said, ‘Clark, I want you to have lunch with me at the String & Splinter with Bob Shaw and Jim Morgan.” That is when he first became involved with United Way as the Pacesetter chair. The year was 1989. “In 1990, Marsha Slane called and said, ‘I want to have a meeting with you.’ My goodness, I miss Marsha and Jack, all those before us. I want to tell you about the Alexis de Tocqueville Society. She said, ‘I want you to go out and get five people to write a personal check for $10,000.’ I went back to Mr. Millis, who said he would do it if others also did it. My ace in the hole became Herman Smith, who had a lumber company.” They had lunch and Smith asked him, “Young Mr. Gibson, is my check good?” to which Gibson said, “Your check is always good, Mr. Smith.” He responded, “Then let me finish my lunch and I’ll write you a check for $10,000” That is when the “dominoes fell.” Gibson added, “That is the goodness of this community.”
Liebscher stepped to present the prestigious Fleur de Lis Award, not given since 2016, for selfless volunteers who give so much to the community. That describes the “dynamic duo” of Ken and Sally Hughes, founders of K&S Tool and Manufacturing. My friend Chris Greene, chair of the de Tocqueville Society cabinet, said, “Ken and Sally are probably the most humble people you will ever know.” They started their company in a garage and now have 120 employees from many countries. They offer so many opportunities for their employees to better their lives. They are known for their unparalleled commitment to the Catholic Church. (Just ask Sister Lucy of Pennybyrn or the members of Christ the King Catholic Church!) I remember several years ago when Ken challenged de Tocqueville members to reach $1 million! They responded. They are advocates of the arts, the Rotary Club of High Point and serve on the HPU Board of Visitors, among many other wonderful things. Ken and Sally Hughes are so deserving of the Fleur de Lis Award!
The dinner in Alo was absolutely amazing!
As with the compassion and love of the de Tocqueville Society, my neighborhood around Mossy Meadow Drive expressed compassion and love with a private candlelight vigil at First Christian Church for the five family members who died Jan. 7 in a murder-suicide. We gathered to remember that family, the three children, the sweet, lovely wife and the actor-father who was said to be so encouraging to others in his life until something unknown happened. Bryan Faulk sang. Pastor Dean Tsiolkas said a prayer. There was a vase with white flowers surrounded by candles representing those who died plus Thurman Pinnix, 60, of nearby Running Cedar Trail, who was killed in December 2021, reportedly by his son. I read an uplifting remembrance poem and ended with my favorite Maya Angelou quote, “Let us be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.”
