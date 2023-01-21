Alexis de Tocqueville, a French historian, made an amazing discovery when he toured America in the 1830s, one that he called a “phenomenon” unlike anything he had ever seen. He wrote, “I have seen Americans making great and sincere sacrifices for the key common good, and a hundred times I have noticed that, when needs be, they almost always gave each other faithful support.” de Tocqueville called this the spirit of “neighbor helping neighbor,” and that is exactly what the Alexis de Tocqueville Society of the United Way of Greater High Point has done since 1990, when Jack and Marsha Slane, whose hearts were dear to their “neighbors,” decided to form the society for philanthropists. Since 1990 the members of the de Tocqueville Society have given over $20 million to our community!

To be a member of the de Tocqueville Society a person must give at least $10,000 annually. In 2020 for the first time ever, the members raised over $1 million toward the United Way of High Point’s campaign. The United Way supports 27 partner agencies in High Point, Archdale, Trinity and Jamestown. It also supports other programs, such as the BackPack Program, Little Free Libraries, African American Initiative, and Women in Motion, among others.

