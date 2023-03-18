HIGH POINT

When Harrison “Bud” Lyon competed in the 1954 High Point Soap Box Derby, becoming the first African American youth to win the local race, he was a bit of an outsider.

“High Point’s Soap Box Derbies” will be the topic of this month’s High Point Historical Society meeting at 2 p.m. today at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. The program is being held in conjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “The Need for Speed: Soap Box Derby Racing in High Point.” It will feature interviews with three panelists who raced in High Point’s derbies between the early 1950s and the early 1970s: Harrison “Bud” Lyon, the first African-American youth to win High Point’s derby in 1954; Bill Blair Jr., who participated in High Point’s first derby in 1951; and Gail Simpson, one of the first girls to race and the first to win High Point’s derby in 1972. The program is free and open to the public.