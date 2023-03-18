HIGH POINT
When Harrison “Bud” Lyon competed in the 1954 High Point Soap Box Derby, becoming the first African American youth to win the local race, he was a bit of an outsider.
Not because the 13-year-old racer was Black — which, admittedly, set him apart from almost all of his fellow drivers — but because he was from Durham.
“They stopped having the soap box derby in Durham in 1953, so I couldn’t race there,” Lyon recalls. “They called Greensboro, but Greensboro didn’t have a derby, either. Then they told me High Point had a soap box derby, so I came to High Point.”
Lyon, now 82, will be one of three panelists participating in a program about the High Point Soap Box Derby this afternoon at the High Point Museum. He and the other two panelists — Bill Blair Jr. and Gail Simpson — raced in the local derby.
It’s been nearly 70 years since Lyon and his handmade derby car raced down the 1,000-foot asphalt hill on Church Street to claim the first-place trophy, but he still remembers what a special achievement it was in his young life.
The race took place the evening of July 31, 1954 — the first time the local derby had been held at night — with an estimated crowd of some 4,000 spectators lining both sides of the street.
Lyon competed against 29 other racers, almost all of them white. Skin color was not an issue, though, because Lyon says he was welcomed warmly and treated respectfully, and also because he had other things on his mind.
“I was just concerned about winning the race,” he says during a telephone interview from his home in Durham. “I didn’t care about Black or white — I was just thinking about winning. When you’re young like that, ... (skin color) doesn’t cross your mind.”
Lyon, a skinny eighth-grader who weighed in at 84 pounds, had never raced in a soap box derby before, but he knew he had a shot at winning because he had a good car. The three previous years, he had watched his friends, the three Malloy brothers, take turns winning the derby in Durham. They obviously knew what they were doing, so he recruited one of the brothers to help him build his race car.
Sure enough, Lyon’s car — sponsored by the Black-owned Service Printing Co. of Durham — won heat after heat and ultimately took the checkered flag in High Point, nosing out second-place finisher Johnny Owens by a split second. The win earned him a handsome plaque and the right to compete at Derby Downs in Akron, Ohio, home of the famous All-American Soap Box Derby.
In Akron, Lyon and his 152 fellow racers were the toast of the town, greeted by citywide fanfare at an event that drew tens of thousands of spectators. Back in High Point, The Enterprise published a promotional photo of Lyon at the derby, holding a dummy edition of the Akron Beacon-Journal with a large front-page headline: “I’LL WIN, SAYS LOCAL CHAMP AFTER ARRIVAL AT AKRON.”
Unfortunately, Lyon didn’t win, but he made a strong initial showing.
“On trial day, I had the fastest time up there,” he says. “Then they changed the wheels on my racer. They said I had a defective wheel, but there wasn’t nothing wrong with my wheels.”
According to Lyon, the new wheels that derby officials put on his racer weren’t properly oiled, so they were stiff as he sped down the race course, and that slowed him down.
“I beat one guy, but the second guy I raced just did nose me out,” he says. “So that was it — I was done.”
Sixty-nine years later, Lyon doesn’t know what became of his race car, but he thinks he returned it to Service Printing Co., which is no longer in business. His first-place trophy apparently was misplaced when he moved away from Durham and left it at his mother’s house. He does, however, still have his racing helmet — it’s currently on display at the High Point Museum, with other soap box derby memorabilia and photographs — and he has a commemorative soap box derby flag and certificate.
There’s one other keepsake Lyon cherishes from his summer as a soap box derby champion — memories.
“Yeah, that’s a good memory from my childhood,” Lyon says. “A very good memory.”
