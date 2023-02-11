Clayton and Marie Harris Smith
On Feb. 2, our parents, Clayton (97) and Marie Harris Smith (94), of High Point have been married for 75 years. Soon thereafter, they both attended a Revival meeting at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in High Point, and it was there they realized they were lost in their sin, so they received Christ as their Savior and they also got baptized that same night. They committed their life to the Lord and decided to trust Him to guide them in making life choices. They had four daughters, Brenda Tyndall (Larry, recently deceased) of Thomasville, twins Rhonda Baggett (Dennis) of High Point and Sondra Beck (Randy) of Trinity, and Judy Smith, deceased. They have seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. It’s by God’s grace and mercy that all their family profess Christ as their Savior.
They grew up in Siler City and met when Dad was 5 years old and Mom was only 3 years old. And, yes, they both remember it! They were bashful and hid behind their dad’s pant legs. Apparently, they didn’t forget each other because they married on 2-2-1948. They chose to move to High Point, where Mom worked at Silver Knit Hosiery Mill and Dad worked at Amos Hosiery Mill. They started out making 40 cents/hour and then went to production work making close to $1/hour. They worked hard, saved money, and bought a house. They paid for their house in four years and eight months. They still own that house today. We had to get some of these facts for this article from them. They have memories like elephants.
Dad served in World War II in the Army until it ended. He was honorably discharged on April 23, 1947, from Fort Jackson, SC. One day in 1951, Mom felt very strongly compelled to tell him he needed to check that very day with the military. His paperwork to be drafted back in the military was found in a stack of papers on a desk to go to Korea! They retrieved his papers just in time to avoid him leaving because Mom was pregnant with their first child. Before the draft, they moved for a short time to Missouri for Dad to go to Mechanics School. During that time, they rented out their extra bedroom at their house in High Point. When they returned, they continued to rent it. They lived in one bedroom, the tenants lived in the other bedroom, and they shared the bathroom. They’ve been landlords ever since, even to this day.
Dad owned his own business as a landscaper until he retired. Throughout their lives, they’ve enjoyed traveling to every state in the United States, 17 countries and three continents.
They are the only living charter members from Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Archdale. They are currently members at Oakview Baptist Church in High Point. They continue to live a blessed life at home. Wherever you see one, you see the other, and they are usually holding hands or snuggled up to each other. They are truly each other’s best friend. You ask what they contribute their long life and marriage to? The Lord! We give all the praise and glory to Him!
Kayla Dawn Tyndall of Specialty Interior Design in Archdale provided the decorations, Jennifer Gee, granddaughter, designed and created the cake, ALS Photography of Archdale provided photographs, and Artistic Video Creations of High Point recorded the video. We want to thank Fox8 News for coming and reporting it that evening on the news.
Their milestone event was celebrated on their anniversary at Outback Steakhouse in High Point and again with family and friends on Feb. 4, 2023, at Ashland Street Baptist Church Gymnasium. They enjoyed every minute of it!
