Smith anniversary

Clayton and Marie Harris Smith celebrate their 75th anniversary.

Clayton and Marie Harris Smith

On Feb. 2, our parents, Clayton (97) and Marie Harris Smith (94), of High Point have been married for 75 years. Soon thereafter, they both attended a Revival meeting at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in High Point, and it was there they realized they were lost in their sin, so they received Christ as their Savior and they also got baptized that same night. They committed their life to the Lord and decided to trust Him to guide them in making life choices. They had four daughters, Brenda Tyndall (Larry, recently deceased) of Thomasville, twins Rhonda Baggett (Dennis) of High Point and Sondra Beck (Randy) of Trinity, and Judy Smith, deceased. They have seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. It’s by God’s grace and mercy that all their family profess Christ as their Savior.

Trending Videos