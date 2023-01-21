DEAR DR. FOX: I am a law student, and I’m writing a paper for my animal law class on the pitfalls of the American Kennel Club (AKC) — specifically, how the lack of regulation leads to detrimental health issues for dogs. In my research, I found an article that mentioned your friend, journalist Herm David, as an “ombudsman” of the AKC. I understand that you also joined the good fight against puppy mills and the “purebred problem.”

I would love to receive any input from you for my paper: your perspective on the AKC, your perception of the problems over the years, etc. Have things gotten better? Worse? Stayed the same? And can we do anything about it? — C.F., address withheld

