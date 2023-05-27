HIGH POINT

At 71, Kathleen Klein may not look like a traditional ballerina, but good luck removing that tutu from her waist.

Interested?

Beginners Ballet for Seniors will be offered Tuesdays, June 6-27, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive (in the former Oak Hollow Mall). The class is for men and women who are 50 or older, and the registration fee is $30 per month. Participants are encouraged to dress in comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. For more information, call the Senior Center at 336-883-3584.