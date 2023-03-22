This is a monumental week for me. My wife and I celebrate our 29th anniversary and I turn 65.

Turning 65 is a momentous moment because I am officially a senior and no longer eligible for regular insurance, but I am eligible for Medicare. Being a planner, I started learning about Medicare early in the fall and quickly realized that I needed expert help. During my career, I had responsibility for multimillion-dollar insurance plans covering thousands of people. With that experience, I quickly realized that Medicare was complicated, and I needed help.

Carl W. Vierling is the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance. Reach him at carl.vierling@ghpfa.org.

