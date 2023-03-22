This is a monumental week for me. My wife and I celebrate our 29th anniversary and I turn 65.
Turning 65 is a momentous moment because I am officially a senior and no longer eligible for regular insurance, but I am eligible for Medicare. Being a planner, I started learning about Medicare early in the fall and quickly realized that I needed expert help. During my career, I had responsibility for multimillion-dollar insurance plans covering thousands of people. With that experience, I quickly realized that Medicare was complicated, and I needed help.
Senior Resources of Guilford Inc. has Seniors Health Insurance Information Program counselors available to help guide seniors as they are navigating Medicare. I met with Dr. Julie Cooper, High Point University, who is a SHIIP counselor, at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center. Cooper explained how Medicare works. We looked at which Medicare Advantage plans would best meet my needs based on my doctors and prescriptions. One of the most important pieces of information was when to apply for Medicare. You can enroll in Medicare three months before and three months after your 65th birthday.
I received a letter from my insurance carrier stating my health coverage would end on February 28th because I would be 65 in March. I was not concerned because I applied for Medicare benefits in early January. According to the Social Security Administrations website, it normally takes two to four weeks for the Medicare application to be approved. Wrong. Today my Medicare application was approved after 11 weeks.
Four weeks after not receiving a notification that my Medicare application had been approved, I began following up on my application. The first phone call said I needed to wait an additional 30 days before calling back. Thirty days later, I followed up and was told that there was holdup because my application had been flagged by their system. This was disconcerting because I had been paying into the system for 51 years.
I finally got the number for the administrative office handling my application, but the analyst was not available. Their voicemail said to leave only one message and they would return the call. Every day last week I called at least once a day to try and catch the analyst but never left a voicemail. Finally on Friday, I called one more time and I talked to the analyst learning that my application was being flagged because I had the exact earnings from two different employers in the same year. A three-minute phone call would have resolved the issue. Fortunately, the analyst was able to override the system because there was such a long backlog in another department handling my Medicare application. Each person I talked with at Social Security Administration was very understanding and helped where they could.
As I have been going through this, I have often thought about seniors that might not be as tenacious as I am, or they don’t know how to navigate the system. As I have been waiting, I began reaching out to my contacts to see who might know someone with the Social Security Administration I could talk to. What about the seniors who don’t have those kinds of contacts?
After a meeting with Congresswoman Kathy Manning last week, I shared my dilemma with one of her staff members. They gave me the name of a congressional staff member who could reach out to Social Security Administration on my behalf. These are part of the services congressional offices provide for constituents. How many people know they can get help from elected official’s offices?
Our systems should never be so complicated that ordinary folks have difficulty receiving services they have been promised. Food for Thought.
Carl W. Vierling is the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance. Reach him at carl.vierling@ghpfa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.