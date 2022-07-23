Think about it! Champion of Hope! We all need a champion of hope, yet we all can be a champion of hope to someone else. In other words, hope abounds. That is exactly what happens at the Salvation Army of High Point and is celebrated at the Champion of Hope Dinner and Auction held at the High Point Country Club.
Can you believe that it was the Roaring Twenties theme for the second time in as many weeks? (The other one was the High Point Arts Council Speakasy.) Just how many flapper dresses do you think a girl has? High Pointers really took the theme to heart, and it was fun to see those flapper dresses, beads, boas and bow ties, and yes, Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan wore his bow tie. There were even some Roaring Twenties gangster outfits a la Al Capone maybe?
In full Roaring Twenties regalia, Dawn Bingham (great to see you again) and Linda Curlee were tending to the silent auction items. With my drink of choice in hand (I’m a cosmo girl, not very Roaring ‘20s-ish) I mingled before the dinner and the awards.
There was Jane Liebscher, president of United Way, with her husband, Chuck, talking with Steve Barker and Sarah Barker, who several years ago worked with Jane at United Way but recently became the director of development and community relations at Pennybyrn. That means I get to see her more often.
There was Chuck Portaro (by the way, Chuck, you left the recent Salvation Army Prayer Breakfast before I could give you a hug!). It was Portaro who founded the first Champion of Hope in memory of his dear friends Darrell and Stella Harris, founders of Furnitureland South. They both were great supporters of The Salvation Army. Portaro worked side by side with Darrell almost from the beginning of Furnitureland South.
This year the community partner for the Fifth Champion of Hope Dinner and Auction was the Dr. Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical Center. The Gold Sponsors were Furnitureland South and Simply Southern, and the Silver Sponsors were Dunbar & Smith, A Cleaner World, Smart Choice, and Uncle Cheesecake (yum, yum).
After mingling, everyone was seated. I sat next to Summer Hulin, whose “Gammie” is Jamie Heupel, and Leann Henkel, mother of High Point’s amazing artist with autism who everyone recognizes by one name, Blake!
Salvation Army Captains Lars-Otto and Ingrid Ljngholm seemed to alternate perfectly and equally their welcome and subsequent presentations, so I’ll just refer to quotes as “they.” It was as adorable as are they. They recounted how the past two years had been extremely difficult, yet they served almost 9,000 people. They key word as they spoke was “together.” “Together we delivered senior care packages to shut-ins. Together we delivered learning activities and food packages to our Boys and Girls Club families. Together we opened the remote-learning and teen center to help combat the learning curve due to COVID-19 setbacks, and together we continue to help families get back on their feet amidst inflation. Since 1913 The Salvation Army has been serving the High Point community and if we learned anything over these last 109 years it is that we are stronger and we are better together.”
After the dinner the most prestigious award was presented first, the Darrell and Stella Harris Champion of Hope Award to WGHP Fox 8. The Ljunholms said, “Darrell and Stella Harris personally championed our mission of our community. Fox 8 not only supports High Point but the entire Triad. They championed this community to donate hundreds of thousands of coats, canned food, toys, and money.”
Jim Himes, general manager of WGHP Fox 8, accepted the award. He is energetic, positive, upbeat and loves to spread hope!
In accepting he first mentioned that FOX 8 have staff on the boards of The Salvation Army in the Triad and said, “We like to say, ‘We walk it the way we talk it!’ This is a wonderful community. I’m humbled by your generosity. You all are champions of hope. This is our cause as much as your cause. We’ve raised millions of dollars for The Salvation Army for food through our holiday concerts, about 18 or 19 million cans of food over the last 35 years. Thanks to the Edwards family (Ray Edwards was a past recipient), A Cleaner World, we will eclipse the million-coat mark for kids soon. We’ve raised about 750,000 with Gifts for Kids. We’re also pleased to participate in Cover the City with blankets, Stuff the Bus, Community Baby Shower helping moms get formula and diapers. It’s your generosity that makes this happen! Thank you.”
Two additional awards were presented, the next being Volunteer of the Year. I have never met Jennifer Mingo, but she sounds wonderful. She participated in Salvation Army programs when she was a child and now, with her background in social work, volunteers three to four days a week. Her motto is, “There is no I in team!” I also love that when asked, “How are you?” her answer is always, “I’m blessed and highly favored.” Congratulations to Jennifer Mingo as Volunteer of the Year.
The Plato Wilson Award is given for outstanding service and leadership. Plato Wilson was so special, I wonder, has any furniture salesman ever surpassed his $1 million-sales-in-a-day record? I bet not.
I am so happy my friend Jamie Heupel was the recipient of the Plato Wilson Award. She is so deserving, never without a smile, even going through cancer and beating it! At The Salvation Army she is known as the silent auction queen. The captains noted that she “volunteers thousands of hours every year. She keeps herself and her husband, Charles, very busy whether he likes it or not!” They continued, “She is an invaluable asset to her church, her family, the High Point community and the Salvation Army. This lady is an amazing friend, a wonderful wife, sister, mother and, last but not least, a Gammie.”
Congratulations, my friend!
We all can be a champion of hope!
