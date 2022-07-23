Think about it! Champion of Hope! We all need a champion of hope, yet we all can be a champion of hope to someone else. In other words, hope abounds. That is exactly what happens at the Salvation Army of High Point and is celebrated at the Champion of Hope Dinner and Auction held at the High Point Country Club.

Can you believe that it was the Roaring Twenties theme for the second time in as many weeks? (The other one was the High Point Arts Council Speakasy.) Just how many flapper dresses do you think a girl has? High Pointers really took the theme to heart, and it was fun to see those flapper dresses, beads, boas and bow ties, and yes, Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan wore his bow tie. There were even some Roaring Twenties gangster outfits a la Al Capone maybe?

