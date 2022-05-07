It was two years in the making! At long last, the Rotary Club of High Point celebrated its 100th anniversary (which was in 2020) at the High Point Country Club.
The evening began with a social hour reception. I am very proud to be an honorary member and Paul Harris Fellow of this Rotary Club thanks to my friend, super Rotarian and former District Governor Dave McCoy!
I took my mingling to heart during the social hour reception. (I truly did, Mark Pierce!)
My first mission was to spot past club presidents. Attending with their lovely wives were Dallas (1981) and Lane Sanders, Bill (1982) and Caroline McGuinn, David (1989) and Bitsy Wall, and Doyle (1996) and Betty Early. All the ladies were lovely on this evening! Chatting as I went, I saw former High Point Enterprise Editor Tom Blount (1998) and his significant other, Caroline Thomas; Bill (2003) Kester and his wife, Jean; Joel (2014) Gentry and his wife, Shirene; and Steve (2000) and Christine Ilderton. Oh yes, there were lady presidents also! Kem McAllister (2008) and her husband, Steve; Tammy Childress (2017); and Andrews-Hughes, who came with her husband, Benny. I didn’t forget Linda McCoy, Dave’s (other or better half?) wife or Mark Pierce with his wife, Lesa.
That first year in 1920, the High Point Rotary met at the Commercial Club before moving to the Sheraton Hotel, the club’s home until 1963. It was also interesting to learn that in 1953 the club “hired a little-known entertainer, Andy Griffith, and his wife, Barbara, to entertain at the annual Ladies Night program.” Presidential candidate Ronald Reagan addressed the club in 1976. In 1991 and 1992 Norman Vincent Peale and Art Linkletter were the club’s Thanksgiving speakers thanks to the evenings’ guest speaker, High Point University President Nido Qubein.
A delicious dinner, music with Rotarian Keith Byrd, and now on with the show!
Presidents Carol Andrews Hughes and Steve Ilderton were the first to speak. Hughes commented, “The Rotary Club of High Point has been synonymous with our city for 100 years, 102 years to be exact, and we continue that tradition today.”
Ilderton who would have been president in 2020, the actual centennial year, added, “We have survived the hardships the past two years. We shared fear and loss, but we’ve also shared renewed sense of community. I’m so proud that our city and our club adjusted and found ways not only to survive but to thrive and help our neighbors.”
Past President Mark Pierce told of some of the humanitarian projects and history, including spontaneously helping firefighters battle the fire at Pilot Mountain by filling a truck with water and supplies and deliver them to the burn site, sending assistance to the Ukraine, helping Feeding Lisa’s Kids and their families, Mobile Meals, scholars programs, Design to Fight Hunger, the annual children’s Christmas party, conquering worldwide polio, and the list goes on, including purchasing the first iron lung for the Triad in 1941! Pierce ended, “Rotarians are fantastic about listening to their hearts and responding with love.”
Rotarian Wil Elder (great to see you, Sadie), chair of the High Point Public Library Foundation, talked about the Rotary centennial project but first said: “I’m thrilled tonight to be joined by my amazing wife, Sadie, and both my parents. I say that because my father was a Rotarian for most of his career. He would tell me that the Rotary Club was the moral compass of a community. I think that really describes our High Point Rotary Club. Our second century of service will start with another meaningful project that will lead to a lasting legacy and serve a great need in our community this project, a sensory garden (7,000 square feet) located at the High Point Public Library, with a groundbreaking this summer.”
Elder introduced honorary Rotarian Bob Brown, HPU chair of the Board of Trustees, who introduced his dear friend Qubein, also a Rotarian. They both recently returned from Washington, D.C., for the Horatio Alger Society of Distinguished Americans Awards presentations. Qubein is a chairman emeritus and Brown is on the board of trustees and nominated his friend Stedman Graham (yes, Oprah’s Stedman) for a 2022 award.
Brown said of his friend, “The person who will speak to us has been a brilliant person to this community and to America. Driven by faithful courage, he continues to lead High Point University as not only one of the great universities in North Carolina but in the world. We owe him a debt of gratitude. I couldn’t have a greater pleasure introducing our acclaimed president, who is one of the great presidents of any university in the world. I’ve never met anybody who’s greater than Nido Qubein. Give a sound applause like we really love him.”
This is only a peek into Rotarian Qubein’s comments, many which were very funny but here I have chosen to stay introspective:
“When we do something for someone else as the High Point Rotary Club has always done for so many years you are planting seeds for the future of America, the future of the world but demonstrating the real meaning of love, mercy and grace.
“For 102 years this High Point Rotary Club has changed so many of us from within. It’s not about lunches together. It’s not about meals and fellowship every Thursday. It’s not about merely raising some money and helping others. It’s about what happens to each of us when we are in a midst of an environment, a circle of influence that truly touches the very soul of the being.
“What I admire about Rotary’s ‘Four-Way Test’ is that it speaks about integrity and truth, relational capital where we respect every individual and value every relationship. I appreciate the High Point Rotary Club so much, 102 years of creating significance in the lives of individuals, in the lives of this community, and through osmosis through the lives of all we know and touch.
“Congratulations on this Centennial celebration. May God bless this club. May God bless each of us. May God bless America!”
