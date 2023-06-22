When I am at Truist Point to watch the Rockers play, I think about the next chapter of my life and how I would like to write a book about the community that is being built around an independent league baseball team. There are stories to be learned and shared. From the gentleman who is always dressed to the nines, the older couple who come to every game, the children who know every player by name, and the players themselves.
From the first pitch, my wife and I have been regular attenders of the games, and I have watched a community being developed. People who never knew each other share a comradery around a baseball team. They share hellos, high fives, exuberance, and even sighs of disappointment. Nothing matters but the Rockers team, and for a few hours there are no divisions, only unity as we sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” As Coy Willard gazes upon the scene from Coy’s Corner, I hope he sees the beautiful community that he and others are building. When communities grow organically, they are special to watch.
Local neighborhood associations are also community builders. Neighborhood associations bring neighbors together to address shared concerns. In the process, neighbors begin looking after one another, and there are no longer man-made fences. The Burns Hill Neighborhood Association is just one example of how a community can be built. Their goal was to start a food pantry and community garden which they have successfully done. The Burns Hill community continues to exceed the expectations of the naysayers. When there is a shared vision, anything is possible.
Communities can happen anywhere. I watched a textile plant that was in deep trouble become a community that looked after one another, shared ideas, and shared a desire to become a top producing plant. Little did those employees know that the new plant manager and new human resource manager were charged with either turning the plant around or watching it close. This turnaround was only possible because of difficult conversations, raised expectations, shared responsibility, and celebrating goals being achieved. This is how you build a community.
Most people don’t like those difficult conversations, but it is something that is necessary. The natural response to difficult conversations is either fight, flight, freeze, or face. When the difficult conversations begin the first reaction of some is to fight. Others will take flight and leave the situation. Many just freeze and don’t engage in the conversation. The best response is to face the conversation and engage in the process, no matter how difficult. Communities cannot be successfully built without uncomfortable conversations.
I once had a boss who always said, “You only get what you expect, then what you inspect.” Too often there are no expectations and no accountability. What I have noticed is that community builders say we can do better than this, and then they begin to hold each other accountable.
These community builders address big issues like food insecurity, youth violence, and even injustices. Anything is possible when expectations are raised, and folks are held accountable.
Communities are not built by one person but by a group of people who have a shared vision. These community builders share responsibility in seeing the vision come to pass. Each one uses their gifts for the benefit of the community. Success is never because of one person but always because of the efforts of many.
Finally, we must always celebrate goals achieved and a vision coming to pass. There is a lot for us to celebrate in our community. As my friends at Barbour Spangle would say, See the Good. Food for Thought.
Carl W. Vierling is the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance. Reach him at carl.vierling@ghpfa.org
