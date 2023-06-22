When I am at Truist Point to watch the Rockers play, I think about the next chapter of my life and how I would like to write a book about the community that is being built around an independent league baseball team. There are stories to be learned and shared. From the gentleman who is always dressed to the nines, the older couple who come to every game, the children who know every player by name, and the players themselves.

From the first pitch, my wife and I have been regular attenders of the games, and I have watched a community being developed. People who never knew each other share a comradery around a baseball team. They share hellos, high fives, exuberance, and even sighs of disappointment. Nothing matters but the Rockers team, and for a few hours there are no divisions, only unity as we sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” As Coy Willard gazes upon the scene from Coy’s Corner, I hope he sees the beautiful community that he and others are building. When communities grow organically, they are special to watch.