There is nothing like a roaring fire in the fireplace during the winter seasons. There is a primal force that stirs in me when I put match to wood in my fireplace and watch the dry oak and maple that I harvested turn to comfort and warmth. Having grown up with wood heat and learning to cut and split wood for heat and cooking, I have an appreciation for this valuable gift of heat from wood from Mother Nature.
Of course, good forestry practice dictates that dead or dying trees can be harvested for such uses to help keep the health of the forest as a crop management technique. Sometimes trees die a natural death from insect or fungal invasion. Dead trees in our surrounding forest have died from such invasions after severe ice storms that damaged the trees with broken limbs which allowed better entry for fungus and insects.
TRENDS
In recent years with the inflated cost of heating fuels and people embracing the environmentalist movement from renewable sources of consumables and fuel, wood has been re-discovered as a source of fuel. But now it is called ‘biomass’. The U.S. Secretary of Energy said we can expect an increase of fuel unit costs of natural and propane gas and oil ranging from 40-55% this winter.
Additionally, installation of outdoor fireplaces and firepits, as well as outdoor kitchens or ovens that burn gas or wood, have become popular in some settings. According to the National Center for Real Estate Research, about 60% of recently built homes have a fireplace, even though many are built for natural gas fuel.
HEAT PRODUCTION
The cardinal rule of burning wood has three requirements: fuel source, air, and heat. If any of these is not present, burning ceases. When all three are available in the correct proportion, combustion is self-sustaining. Translated into real terms that means you must have good wood that burns hot and makes good red coals, supply air to the fire and make sure you have a good ‘draft’ of air in and through your burning wood logs. The same rule applies whether you are using a stove, firepit, fireplace or a campfire.
Good hardwood like hickory, ash and oak has about twice the heating power (called BTUs) per pound as do softwoods like poplar or pine. BTU stands for “British Thermal Unit” which is the heat it takes to increase one pound of liquid water one degree Fahrenheit. The rate at which wood burns is controlled by the amount of air. A lack of air causes wood to smolder and produce pollutants. Too much air will cool the fire and waste heat. Hardwoods generally are harder to light than softwoods, but for a good hot bed of coals to keep the combustion going slowly. Softwoods do not form good coals, but are easier to light and burn quickly.
HEAT VALUE
According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, “Wood fires are ideal where heat is required only occasionally, for warming a living area on cool days or for supplying extra heat in extremely cold weather. When considering firewood as a primary heat source, several factors must be carefully weighed to ensure satisfactory results and acceptable deficiencies. The heat content of any fire depends on firewood density, resin, ash, and moisture. A rule of thumb often used for estimating heat value of firewood is: One cord of well-seasoned hardwood (weighing approximately two tons) burned in an airtight, draft-controlled wood stove with a 55-65% efficiency is equivalent to approximately 175 gallons of #2 fuel oil or 225 therms (heat measurement) of natural gas consumed in normal furnaces having 65-75% efficiency. Generally, hardwoods, which provide long-burning fires, contain the greatest total heating value per unit of volume. Softwoods, which give a fast burning cracking blaze, are less dense and contain less total heating value per unit of volume.”
HARVESTING
I really enjoy using a chainsaw to cut trees and brush, but my first rule for firewood is that it must be a dead tree to help clear the forest and remove possible falling limb hazards. Oak and maple are my preferred species, but I will cut some poplar for the crackling and popping sound it makes. An occasional piece of pine wood smells good, just as does a cedar log for good aromas.
Poplar is fun and easy to split with a sledge hammer and wedges, but a big oak tree can be a challenge. Each tree species has qualities you should consider before use, which includes heat value, ease of splitting, weight per volume unit, ease of fire-starting, amount of smoking and coaling qualities. Moisture content of the wood, number of knots and pitch content affect these characteristics of the more common woods used as firewood. Our plentiful sweet gum is difficult to split and to burn and doesn’t provide as many BTU’s. But today, all types of tree species are being used in outdoor fire pits because outdoor fire pits are not focused on heating an indoor living space, so BTU efficiency is not as important. I always like to have at least a couple of outdoor fire pit fires to roast some burgers, hot dogs, beans, and marshmallows. The grandkids really enjoy it.
USAGE AND ENJOYMENT
According to most sources, firewood should be cut to length and then seasoned (dried) in a stack, with air being able to get to it, for at least 9 months before burning. The natural 60%-70% moisture content must be reduced to about 20% for good heat and burning. Ash, hickory, oak, and maple provide the best coals for outdoor pit cooking at our house.
To sit by a warm fire in the winter and watch the colored flames and smell the aroma is very relaxing and restful for me. It is even better when my stockings are hung by the chimney with care and I can roast marshmallows over the coals. Maybe I should leave my stockings hung all year this year and see what happens.
