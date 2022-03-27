The lecture hall at High Point University’s Congdon Hall was abuzz waiting for the highly anticipated “major announce- ment.” To all, even faculty and staff, this new revelation by HPU President Nido Qubein remained a mystery. Then as quiet began to sweep over the Callicutt Auditorium, members of the HPU Board of Trustees began to file into their reserved seats. At last, the mystery would be revealed!
I spotted previous board chairs Dick Vert, Gene Kester, Jack Finch and Richard Budd. This really was going to be major. But then why wouldn’t it be? We are at HPU, where extraordinary is the ordinary. Every time I see Richard Budd, it brings to mind that he was the one who made the “the ask!” that changed High Point and HPU forever. Budd was chair when the board decided to ask Qubein to become the seventh president of HPU. After much thought and conferring with his wife, Mariana, the answer was thankfully “yes.” After that fateful “yes,” Qubein asked his dear friend Marsha Slane (Slane Center) to become his first chair of the board. I’ll never forget when she later told me, “I thought, ‘Why not, HPU is just a sleepy little college. I can do that.’ ” I only wish she could see the “sleepy little college” now. Perhaps she does and is smiling at her friend from above.
Since then, everyone has come to expect the “impossible” from HPU President Nido Qubein, yet he continues to redefine “impossible,” so one never exactly knows what he will come up with next. To play on Don Quixote’s “To Dream the Impossible Dream,” President Qubein says, “There are no impossible dreams, just impossible timelines.” One of the possible timelines is to spend $400 million (without borrowing a penny, or even a dime) by the time of the HPU centennial. You have already read the facts and the figures in other news reports about the major announcement: $100 million in gifts from three families; four new academic schools of law, optometry, nursing, and entrepreneurism; and $400 million in new construction.
This is absolutely incredible! No wonder the board members were smiling as they entered the auditorium. One of those board members was Rick Callicutt, Pinnacle Bank chairman of the Carolinas and Virginia region. Rick, who I saw the previous weekend at the Family Service of High Point Foundation’s Oyster Roast (the topic of my next column) not only donated money for the auditorium but also endowed a $300,000 elementary education scholarship honoring his mother, who also graduated from what was then High Point College.
I was seated next to Provost Dan Erb (of course he was “in” on the mystery announcement), and try as I might (I am very inquisitive) I could not get the names of the three families who gave the $100 million, all in the previous 30 days, $75 million in cash! I thought they might be sitting in the front row. That would be Earl and Kitty Congdon. (Thank you both for what you do for HPU and for High Point. You two are truly a blessing!) But no, the couples live out of state. Could it be the beautiful Christine and David Cottrell (Cottrell Hall)? Probably not since I don’t think it is a Southeastern state. I struck out on that one, so anonymous they will remain for a while. As soon as I know I will tell you.
Isn’t it wonderful that the $100 million is coming from out-of-state families into High Point, North Carolina? With new buildings come more jobs. HPU hires contractors in the Triad. Architects, engineers, painters, electricians, all from the High Point area. New academic schools bring more faculty, who buy houses in High Point, who pay High Point taxes, eat in High Point restaurants, become part of our community to positively grow and propel High Point into the future. (Yes, Mr. President, I am stealing some of your lines.) Today HPU brings about $850 million of annual revenue into High Point. Soon that will grow to over $1 billion annually.
As President Qubein unveiled his plans, I thought about the talent and the incredible minds he has already attracted to our city, to our university. Provost Dan Erb came first to mind. He came to HPU from Duke University and was the founding dean of the Congdon School of Health Sciences. And what about Angela Bauer, the founding dean of the Wanek School of Natural Sciences? She has a Ph.D. in neuroscience from Northwestern University, and she conducted postdoctoral studies at Harvard Medical School.
Directly across the aisle was Dr. Scott De Rossi (love those socks!), the founding dean of HPU’s School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health. If you recall, Dr. De Rossi came to HPU from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, whose dental school ranked No. 7 in the country! There are professors from MIT, Stanford, Harvard, you name it. They have decided to come to HPU. Why? Is it President Qubein’s doctrine of “planting seeds of greatness in the minds, hearts, and souls of all those I’m blessed to encounter”? Or could it be that his description of HPU of a “God, family and country” school resonates? Did you know that the more he speaks about HPU as a God, family and country school, the more the application rates continue to rise? This is true.
As a High Pointer, I am proud to be part of a community that not only has the world-acclaimed High Point Market but also an exceptional university sharing the name of High Point plus a downtown area that is booming with activity and economic development. How many cities of our size can boast so big? Let’s be proud. Let’s be welcoming. Let’s be thankful.
During his announcement, President Qubein stated, “Forgive my boasting but this campus is on a rocket ship to the moon!” With President Nido Qubein at the helm, it is more likely that the rocket ship will go way into outer space and into a new hemisphere!
The city of High Point is thankful to you, President Qubein.
