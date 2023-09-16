WINSTON-SALEM — It’s no secret that Reynolda House Museum of American Art houses one of the finest collections of American art anywhere, and museum officials are proud to show it off.

The museum’s latest exhibition, however, draws back the curtain on another, considerably darker facet of Reynolda House’s rich history — a nearly century-old, scandalous murder mystery that the museum has never actively publicized.

Want to go?

“Smith & Libby: Two Rings, Seven Months, One Bullet” will remain on display through Dec. 31 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Regular admission is $18, but the museum’s “Reynolda on the House” program will also offer three opportunities to view the exhibit for free: Sept. 21, 4-7 p.m.; Oct. 15, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; and Nov. 28, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Reynolda House is also hosting several additional programs in conjunction with the exhibit. For more information, call 336-758-5150 or visit Reynolda.org.