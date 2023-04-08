Happy Easter! The spirit of Easter is all about hope and love, so this is a column befitting this theme.
At first glance this story started last summer at the ribbon-cutting of the Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehabilitation Center at Pennybyrn. However, this story really begins in 1934 with a small, feisty woman named Lillian Congdon.
Before I get to her story, you should know about the Lillian Congdon center. Although the ribbon-cutting was last summer, it recently opened on March 22. It is magnificent and was the idea of Pennybyrn Vice President Vonda Hollingsworth, who first had the dream. That dream is now a reality thanks to the Earl and Kitty Congdon Foundation. She said, “The Lillian Congdon center is a magnificent, 25,000-square-foot facility with 24 luxury private suites and a 1,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art gym, a restaurant-style kitchen meeting not only the nutritional needs but also showcasing culinary flair and a tranquil, soothing the Hallie and Tom Gibbs Therapy Garden filled with spaces to bring serenity to the days spent with us in this magnificent sanctuary. At the Lillian Congdon center we will be able to promote healing of the mind, body, and spirit for those coming to us with needs of short-stay rehab therapy before returning home after illness or surgery. We want every patient to leave us prepared to keep living their life. After returning home the patient can continue their journey of healing through outpatient care.”
Perhaps the oncoming rainstorm during that summer day was an omen of unexpected circumstances that delayed the opening. But alas, we now can celebrate.
The Congdon Family of Old Dominion Freight Line has given so much to our High Point community. However, if it weren’t for a 5-foot-tall lady named Lillian Congdon, none of this would have been possible. Can you even imagine that? David Congdon told the story of his grandmother, written by his father, at the ribbon-cutting, adding many of his own observations. His parents, Earl Jr. and Kitty, and sister, Karen, and her husband, Stan Pigman, could not attend as they had COVID. All are fine now.
As David stepped up to talk, the rain started to pour as we heard the pounding on the canopy. Eerie. “Hello, everyone. I am the grandson of Lillian Congdon. I want you to know how this little lady was responsible for Old Dominion.”
Then he began the story of his remarkable grandmother, impishly saying, “She was the grandmother who let me have candy, even before dinner!” Lillian’s father died when she was young, so she dropped out of school and went to work at the telephone company in Richmond, Virginia, and soon became a supervisor. This is important later. She met Earl Sr. at a church luncheon on a chance stop when he was on a cross-country motorcycle tour. They married the next year. Earl’s parents gave them a new Chevrolet as a wedding present, but then came the Great Depression in 1929. Earl lost his job as a mechanic, couldn’t find a job and had to sell the new car.
With the money from the car, they bought their first truck, hauling whatever they could wherever they could until one night in 1930 when Earl Sr. fell asleep at the wheel and wrecked. The truck was a total loss with no insurance. They moved in with Earl Sr.’s parents in Providence, Rhode Island, where Earl Jr. was born. Living with the in-laws proved to be a problem since, according to Earl Jr., “Grandma thought she was more qualified to take care of me.”
The gutsy lady said to her husband, “I’m moving back to Richmond, and I hope you will come with me.” So, Lillian, Earl Sr., and Earl Jr. moved back to Richmond. After a short stint with Virginia Motor Express, Lillian made a “confession” to her husband: “I saved $1,700 from my job at the telephone company. Could we buy a truck?” The year was 1934. Lillian was the sole owner of the new company, called Old Dominion Freight Line, driving between Richmond and Norfolk hauling loads of eggs.
Operating the business from their home, Earl drove the truck and handled sales while Lillian answered the phone and did paperwork from her dining room table. If Earl was not available for delivery, the petite Lillian would drive the truck herself, using a wooden block so she could reach the gas pedal and sitting on a box to see over the steering wheel. Quickly the company grew to six trucks, and then to 25 trucks. In 1942 Lillian turned 50% of the shares over to her husband.
In 1946 Earl Sr. made a startling announcement, stating he was going to sell Old Dominion for $25,000! Lillian immediate told him he could sell his half, but her half was not for sale. Tragically in 1950, Earl Sr. died suddenly at 43. His death left a void skeptics doubted could be filled. They were wrong! Lillian was 40 years old, and her sons, Earl Jr. and Jack, inherited 50% of the company.
Lillian had to decide whether to sell, hire a general manager or run it with the help of her sons. You know the answer. Earl Jr. at 19 became general manager during the day, taking business classes at night.
Thankfully the Congdons moved the Old Dominion headquarters to High Point (Jack remained in Richmond) in 1962, buying other truck lines. Lillian remained the president until she retired in 1975 and moved to Pompano Beach, Florida.
David said, “I recall my grandmother, who I called Mamaw, being a very sweet, relatively quiet person. I know you are up there watching. The Lord above has blessed us with a heart for others. It gives our entire family and this community of Pennybyrn the greatest pleasure in naming this fine center in your honor. Without Mamaw our family’s prosperity and ability to bless others may not have happened. Here’s to Mamaw.”
Thank you, Lillian Congdon! The Congdon family and Pennybyrn, giving hope and love to others. Happy Easter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.