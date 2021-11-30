The first two weeks after Thanksgiving are the peak weeks for Americans to buy a Christmas tree, so the lots will be crowded and buying competition will be heavy. Even though fake trees increase in sales each year, real and fresh-cut Christmas trees still outsell them almost three to one.
Many North Carolina families celebrate the Christmas holidays with a cut Fraser Fir tree from the mountains of North Carolina where they are grown on farms. An average seven-foot Fraser fir takes about seven to 12 years to produce and is grown and replanted like any other farm crop.
LEGEND HISTORY
Legend tells us the first recorded display of a decorated Christmas tree was in 1510, in Riga, Latvia. Christmas trees were decorated with fruit, cookies and candy that would later be shared among family members as gifts after the season was over. By the 1700s, the tradition of celebrating the holidays with a Christmas tree was widely used throughout Europe. Personal diaries tell us that common decorations included lace, ribbon, tin, food items and lit candles. Hessian mercenaries brought the tradition to the United States during the Revolutionary War.
TREE TYPES
Even though the Fraser Fir is most popular in North Carolina for Christmas trees, many others are used throughout the US including: Eastern red cedar, white pine, blue spruce, Norway spruce, Douglas fir, white spruce, balsam fir, noble fir, Virginia pine and Leyland cypress. Growing up in Trinity, NC, before the Fraser Fir was fully developed for commercial production, our family would often use locally sold balsam fir trees from Michigan or go out to one of our wooded areas on the farm and cut a full Eastern red cedar which grew wild. Both had a wonderful aroma, but the cedar was very prickly during our decoration process.
LARGE INDUSTRY
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are approximately 30-35 million real Christmas trees sold in the U.S. every year, with an estimated 175,000 field grown Christmas trees sold via e-commerce or catalogue and shipped mail-order. Even though North American Christmas trees are grown in all 50 states and Canada, North Carolina is second in production behind Oregon. The last data from 2017 showed NC selling 4.3 million trees, Oregon sold 6.4 million and the number three state, Michigan, sold 1.7 million trees. Total U.S. sales was almost $377 million, with over 15 million trees cut. Eighty-five percent of artificial trees sold in the U.S. are manufactured in China. Real trees are a renewable, recyclable resource. Artificial trees contain non-biodegradable plastics. An acre of Christmas trees produces enough oxygen for 18 people.
HOW TO SELECT A GOOD TREE
There are several tips you should follow when shopping for a fresh cut Christmas tree. Before you go shopping, measure the ceiling height in the room where the tree will be displayed. Measure the width of the area of the room where the tree will be displayed. Most trees on tree farms are trimmed to an 80% taper. So, a tree that's 10 feet tall will be 8 feet wide at the bottom. A tree that will fit in the room vertically may be entirely too big horizontally.
Do a freshness test on the trees. Green needles on fresh trees break crisply when bent sharply with the fingers - much like a fresh carrot. Pines have different indicators because of the fibrous nature of their needles compared to firs. The needles on fresh pines do NOT break, unless they are very dry.
CARE TIPS
A good practice when you buy a live tree, take it home and cut off about one inch of the trunk bottom for a fresh cut to take up water, then place the tree in a five-gallon bucket of water for about one-two days to ensure that it is fully hydrated. Buy a tree stand that will hold about three gallons of water so you don’t have to refill it often, but check it every few days.
Regardless which tree you choose, these care tips are universal to keep your tree fresh and aromatic for the holidays.
When a Christmas tree is cut, over half of its weight is water. With proper care, you can maintain the quality of your displayed trees. Below are several tips relating to the care of displayed trees:
•Displaying trees in water in a traditional reservoir type stand is the most effective way of maintaining their freshness and minimizing needle loss problems.
•Make a fresh cut to remove about a 1/2-inch-thick disk of wood from the base of the trunk before putting the tree in the stand. Make the cut perpendicular to the stem axis. Don't cut the trunk at an angle, or into a V-shape, which makes it far more difficult to hold the tree in the stand and also reduces the amount of water available to the tree.
• Once home, place the tree in water as soon as possible. Most species can go 6 to 8 hours after cutting the trunk and still take up water. Don't bruise the cut surface or get it dirty.
• If needed, trees can be temporarily stored for several days in a cool location. Place the freshly cut trunk in a bucket that is kept full of water.
• To display the trees indoors, use a stand with an adequate water holding capacity for the tree. •As a rule, stands should provide 1 quart of water per inch of stem diameter. Devices are available that help maintain a constant water level in the stand.
• Use a stand that fits your tree. Avoid whittling the sides of the trunk down to fit a stand. The outer layers of wood are the most efficient in taking up water and should not be removed.
• Keep displayed trees away from sources of heat (fireplaces, heaters, heat vents, and direct sunlight). Lowering the room temperature will slow the drying process, resulting in less water consumption each day.
• The temperature of the water used to fill the stand is not important and does not affect water uptake.
• Check the stand daily to make sure that the level of water does not go below the base of the tree. With many stands, there can still be water in the stand even though the base of the tree is no longer submerged in water.
• Drilling a hole in the base of the trunk does not improve water uptake.
• Use of lights that produce low heat, such as miniature lights; will reduce drying of the tree.
• Always inspect light sets prior to placing them on the tree. If worn, replace with a new set.
• Do not overload electrical circuits.
• Always turn off the tree lights when leaving the house or when going to bed.
• Monitor the tree for freshness. After Christmas or if the tree is dry, remove it from the house. Go to www.realchristmastrees.org and type in your ZIP code to find a recycling program near you.
• Never burn any part of a Christmas tree in a wood stove or fireplace.
