Autumn is approaching as Labor Day marked the end of summer. It was also time for “Last Chance for White Pants” fundraiser hosted by the String & Splinter Club to benefit the Community Clinic of High Point. This has always been a special event held in the courtyard of the String & Splinter Club.

Two very special people were lost since last year’s event. First, Dr. Mike Hussey, the Community Clinic longtime medical director who was known as the Bacon Master at the signature “Puttin’ on the Grits” fundraiser, died in 2004. He was so beloved by all and is missed. Secondly, when “Last Chance for White Pants” started several years ago, The Collegiates, a popular beach music band of the ‘60s, was the main attraction. Patrons brought their beach chairs and danced to the tunes they knew so well. That changed this year when beloved band member Fred Amos passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Now The Collegiates, who had reunited in 2014, were no longer. However High Point has lots of talent who are also very philanthropic.

