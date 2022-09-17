Autumn is approaching as Labor Day marked the end of summer. It was also time for “Last Chance for White Pants” fundraiser hosted by the String & Splinter Club to benefit the Community Clinic of High Point. This has always been a special event held in the courtyard of the String & Splinter Club.
Two very special people were lost since last year’s event. First, Dr. Mike Hussey, the Community Clinic longtime medical director who was known as the Bacon Master at the signature “Puttin’ on the Grits” fundraiser, died in 2004. He was so beloved by all and is missed. Secondly, when “Last Chance for White Pants” started several years ago, The Collegiates, a popular beach music band of the ‘60s, was the main attraction. Patrons brought their beach chairs and danced to the tunes they knew so well. That changed this year when beloved band member Fred Amos passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Now The Collegiates, who had reunited in 2014, were no longer. However High Point has lots of talent who are also very philanthropic.
It was Charlie Dog Rock-N-Roll Party Band, known as the only band in High Point named after a dog! I really need to find out about that. After it was known that The Collegiates would no longer be performing, the String & Splinter Club, which sponsored “The Last Chance for White Pants,” was in a quandary of what to do! It was my friend, High Point’s friend, Tony Bertschi who generously stepped up to the plate and offered the music of Charlie Dog, a band for which he is the drummer and his son, Landon, plays lead guitar. Not only that but as time became a crucial factor, Tony enlisted the help of his Brantley Circle neighbors to come support the event. Hurray for you, Tony. If you didn’t know it, Tony has stepped into the shoes (figuratively speaking, of course) of his father, Owen Bertschi, in operating the family’s Crescent Ford. Owen, who also was so loved in this community, passed away last October and is deeply missed. We are losing too many! I loved meeting Tony’s darling daughter, Emma, a sixth-grader at Wesleyan Christian Academy. I always love seeing Tony’s wife, Kirsten, and am still somewhat envious of her agile dance move (she knows the one) in this year’s “Dancing with the High Point Stars.”
I arrived early to get a good parking space and thought I recognized the lady in the car next to me. Sure enough. It was Jerry White, who served as the Community Clinic’s executive director prior to Molly Jordan.
Chef Brian’s delicious food, the drinks, the stage were all set up outside, and I’m sure Dell Wolfe, general manager of the String & Splinter, had her fingers crossed that the threatening clouds would pass. She almost got her wish. The rain did come but only for dinner, so patrons dined inside and returned to the brick courtyard for music and dancing.
It was a bittersweet evening for Otis Harris, who was the founder of The Collegiates with his high school friends who all loved playing beach music back in the 1960s. Beginning in 1964, The Collegiates traveled throughout the Southeast and performed with artists and groups such as The Drifters, Major Lance, The Showmen, The Shirelles and The Platters, to name a few. Wow! The group dispersed in 1970 to go on to their separate careers and reunited in 2014. Their fans were joyous and followed them from venue to venue, including their yearly gig at “Last Chance for White Pants.” With Fred Amos gone, the heart of The Collegiates was also gone, according to Harris, and now The Collegiates will remain a wonderful memory to their many fans.
Hopefully, Charlie Dog with Tony Bertschi and friends will set a new tradition for “Last Chance for White Pants” and the Community Clinic. Please support Charlie Dog at their venues. I know they play at Ziggy’s a lot!
I would be remiss if I did not tell you a few things about the Community Clinic, and with that add what a wonderful job Molly Jordan does as executive director. She is a gem. I was recently at Congdon Yards when she accepted a grant from the High Point Community Foundation. It was Joe Blosser, executive director of community engagement at High Point University, who also chaired the grants committee in previous years, who said that the Community Clinic “has been a wonderful partner to our whole city. In the past year about 2,500 uninsured and underinsured people have been able to access the medical resources they need.” This also takes pressure off the local emergency room. Many would have previously gone to the ER for non-emergency medical issues.
Blosser added, “I am especially thankful because Molly has partnered with so many of our HPU students. Our pharmacy students get to start working in the clinic’s pharmacy. Also, other HPU students get opportunities to see the transformative work that is happening at the clinic.”
It is wonderful when someone is so effervescent when talking about their love. Jordan did just that when she talked about the Community Clinic, “I love the Community Clinic!” Most of her 2,500 active clients are in the position of “Do I pay to put food on the table for my family? Do I pay for gas to get to work? Do I pay to get my children ready for school?” Many put health care on the back burner until a health issue becomes critical. We all know how expensive health care is. The Community Clinic provides the safety net and has really saved countless lives. She says that with the help of our community, the Community Clinic of High Point helps to “lift up the lives of our patients.”
Thank you, Community Clinic of High Point! By the way, I did not wear white pants, but I donned a white dress!
