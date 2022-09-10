DEAR DR. FOX: I’ve been feeding Orijen grain-free large puppy food to my golden retriever. She will be 1 year old this month, and I will soon need to switch her to an adult food. I’ve been seeing a lot of conversations regarding grain-free pet food; is there an advantage to this?
This subject is very confusing, and I want to do the right thing for my almost-adult-puppy. — D.M., Trenton, New Jersey
Whole grains are good for most dogs. The main problem is with so-called pulses, such as soybeans and lentils, that are not properly processed to get rid of potentially harmful glutens and gliadins. Grains, especially in kibble, are often contaminated with mold aflatoxins, which can result in pet illness, deaths and massive recalls. Glyphosate herbicide residues are also problematic in grains, putting humans and nonhumans alike at risk. The transition to organically certified agriculture is long overdue!
I am sending you my basic home-prepared dog food recipe, and I also advocate for The Honest Kitchen and Earth Animal dog foods. Check their websites. The animal ingredients are certified humanely raised. Remember to transition your dog to a new diet over the course of several days, adding more of the new food and less of the old, step by step.
You must also monitor your dog’s weight, since the breed you have is prone to weight-related health issues (notably after neutering).
MONKEYPOX CONCERNS
While pet dogs and cats are susceptible to other viruses in the orthopox genus, and monkeypox can infect rodents, chinchillas, hedgehogs and possibly pet rabbits, the American Veterinary Medical Association says chances that people will transmit the virus to their pets is low. To be sure, anyone with monkeypox should avoid close contact with pets, and a veterinarian should be contacted if potentially exposed pets show signs of infection, such as skin lesions, lethargy, runny or crusty eyes or nose, and flu-like symptoms. (Full story: BuzzFeed News, Aug. 4)
While the odds may be low, it is important to note that there has been at least one such case, as published in The Lancet on Aug. 10 (Sophie Seang et al: “Evidence of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox virus”).
COUNTY FAIRS SHOULD DISCONTINUE MOST ANIMAL EXHIBITS
With unpredictable weather that can unduly stress animals, taking them to the state fair for exhibition purposes needs to be questioned on humane grounds. I have long deplored the practice of exhibiting sows in late pregnancy so that families can witness the “miracle of birth,” even with experienced handlers and veterinarians on hand.
There are also significant public health concerns: Poultry and pigs, in particular, can transmit infections to people, especially young children and those with impaired immune systems. For instance, some people who had contact with pigs at a fair in Jackson County, West Virginia, subsequently developed respiratory symptoms and fever. State agriculture officials say samples from pigs showing signs of illness at the fair also came back positive for flu viruses, and were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory for confirmation. (Full story: WTRF-TV, Aug. 4; Times West Virginian, Aug. 5)
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.
