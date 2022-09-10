DEAR DR. FOX: I’ve been feeding Orijen grain-free large puppy food to my golden retriever. She will be 1 year old this month, and I will soon need to switch her to an adult food. I’ve been seeing a lot of conversations regarding grain-free pet food; is there an advantage to this?

This subject is very confusing, and I want to do the right thing for my almost-adult-puppy. — D.M., Trenton, New Jersey

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.

Trending Videos