DEAR DR. FOX: Your essay on our relationships with animals was outstanding! Thank you so much for clearly communicating the understanding that having a compassionate and respectful relationship with all living things makes us better humans. I will be sharing this far and wide! — L.B., La Conner, Washington
DEAR L.B.: I appreciate your kind words. I write from the heart to help improve people’s understanding and respect for all creatures great and small. You might enjoy my book “Animals and Nature First” and some of the essays under “Ethical Issues” and “Spiritual Issues” posted on my website (drfoxonehealth.com).
Public attitudes toward other animals are significantly improving, along with the realization that many species are close to extinction because of us. In my many decades of advocating reverential respect for all sentient beings and presenting scientific evidence of the intelligence and emotions of many species, the main opposition that I have faced has come from individuals who simply did not want to know about the true nature of the animals they were exploiting.
DEAR DR. FOX: I have a 14-year-old Lhasa Apso who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s recently. Initially, he was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and treated with surgery years ago. Although his calcium levels are still high, they are stable.
We were just told by our internal medicine doctors that we cannot treat his Cushing’s because Trilostane would make things worse. So I am on the hunt to improve the quality of life of my poor dog. — S.M., West Palm Beach, Florida
DEAR S.M.: There is evidence that dogs, especially females, are more at risk from developing this disease if they have been neutered, a consequence I have long suspected due to endocrine imbalance.
I have also recommended melatonin to help dogs with this endocrine disease. Here are some relevant details from a study entitled “Treatment Option Considerations for Hyperadrenocorticism in Dogs” from the University of Tennessee’s Clinical Endocrinology Service (part of the College of Veterinary Medicine):
“Melatonin is often used as a first treatment, especially if alopecia is present, since it is cheap, has few side effects and is available in health food stores or via nutrient suppliers on the internet. Typically, a dose of 3 mg is given every 12 hours for dogs of 30 lbs. Regular melatonin is usually used rather than rapid-release or extended-release products. ... Allow at least four months for treatment to be effective. Response time is variable among dogs. Monitor treatment effectiveness by improvement in clinical signs, biochemistries or by repeat of steroid profile.”
