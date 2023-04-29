DEAR DR. FOX: Your essay on our relationships with animals was outstanding! Thank you so much for clearly communicating the understanding that having a compassionate and respectful relationship with all living things makes us better humans. I will be sharing this far and wide! — L.B., La Conner, Washington

DEAR L.B.: I appreciate your kind words. I write from the heart to help improve people’s understanding and respect for all creatures great and small. You might enjoy my book “Animals and Nature First” and some of the essays under “Ethical Issues” and “Spiritual Issues” posted on my website (drfoxonehealth.com).

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

