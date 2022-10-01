DEAR READERS: As a veterinarian and advocate of One Health, I cite scientific references in many of my writings because I am often told I am “going overboard” and “exaggerating” the seriousness of the issues that I address. Indeed, there are many people, including politicians and others with vested corporate interests, who would rather not know the facts and maintain business as usual. But in any democracy, this is not acceptable — especially when the health of our children and of other species is put in jeopardy.

Relying on vaccines and pharmaceuticals to treat emerging zoonoses (diseases transmitted from animals to humans), and the mass extermination of the animal carriers of such diseases, is no solution. These treatments may be profitable for a few, but preventive measures must be put first. And the effects of climate change cannot be ignored.

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.

Trending Videos