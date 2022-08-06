I love to see Richard Payne, but beware! His smile is endearing and captivating, but I know he is always up to something. I’ll confess, that “something” is always very altruistic. When I first met him at High Point University basketball games, I knew him only as Richard, Toye’s husband, Jody’s brother-in-law. It wasn’t until later that I learned he was known to everyone else as Preacher Payne. His “real” job is as the chaplain at Richard Childress Racing, but I really think he spends more time at his volunteer “jobs.” Those include being chaplain of several of the HPU sports teams (men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s lacrosse, for example). He has since added another one, I’ll dub him the master soil toiler for HPU’s Community Garden at the Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic.
Soil toiling is not new to Payne, who grew up on a farm and still lives on the family land with a cow named Beef (you gotta love it!) and of course his wife, Toye! Now he is sharing his knowledge of both growing vegetables and growing their lives with the students of the clinic’s garden club. Several doubted students would “dig in,” get their hands dirty, but Preacher Payne has proved them wrong. Behind the Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic (which is in the former Circuit City on Mall Road) there are 13 raised garden beds that have produced over 800 pounds of produce, including cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers and potatoes, for the clinic’s patients so far this year.
Preacher Payne and his Payne Propagators started this garden and added honeybee hives. Payne said, “Come and see the students at work, digging, working, planting and having fun while doing it.” Of course, I said yes. Driving past Target, I spotted a glimpse of raised beds behind the clinic. The students were so busy with their shovels, spades and their hands, they didn’t even notice me as I arrived. I was truly amazed. Richard was waiting for me in the front of the building. I snuck in and he showed me the pantry with canned goods, rice, pasta, and a refrigerator for perishables. The pantry is low now. He told me when his sports teams return to HPU he will ask them to collect food for the pantry. No one can say “no” to Preacher Payne
Payne enthusiastically told me about the raised garden beds and how the students really “dug” in seeding, planting, and harvesting vegetables to give to the clinic patients. Payne told me the HPU Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic is serving more patients than ever and even has a waiting list. These are the underserved in High Point who either have not had medical insurance or their insurance has lapsed. These are also patients who are also in need in today’s high prices of food, especially fresh food like vegetables. Preacher Payne and his Payne Propagators to the rescue.
We re-entered the raised garden area, and the students gave Preacher Payne their attention as he introduced me. Then suddenly HPU Provost Dan Erb stepped into the garden, donned in a fashionably tailored black suit but definitely unfashionable for digging in a garden. My curiosity piqued at this distinguished visitor. Then I noticed that he was carrying another suit. It was a white beekeeper’s suit! Again, my curiosity piqued. Erb, the founding dean of the Congdon School of Health Sciences, is not only the provost, aka HPU chief academic officer, but also tends the beehives that are situated next to the raised garden beds. Erb is also HPU’s Honey Man. I am always amazed at what I learn at HPU!
Later I learned that these hives produced 70 pounds of honey this year. The first jar of honey was presented to HPU President Nido Qubein (I wish I could have gotten a photo of that!). I did, however, want a photo of Erb next to his beehives but, knowing that he was a VBP (Very Busy Person), didn’t want to request he don his beekeeper suit, however I wanted the beehives to be in the photo. That was not as simple a request as you may think. Why? Erb’s black suit might give the bees the impression that Erb was a black bear! That in turn could cause an immediate bee uprising. A compromise was reached as the beehives were in the background, and no one was harmed in the shooting of that photo!
I asked Erb about beekeeping and whether he kept beehives at his home. It was interesting that the subdivision where he lives does not allow livestock. “Livestock?” I queried. Yes, bees are considered livestock, and livestock are not allowed per the neighborhood bylaws. Still, he reminded me that bees are good for our environment, and he enjoys the time he spends tending the hives and spending time with the student gardeners.
One by one I spoke to the students who enjoyed getting into the dirt. Lexi Hooks of Virginia is president of the Pro Bono student board, and Jordan Landry of Illinois and Jocelyn Stoner of Greensboro are co-chairs of the garden committee. Remember, these students were tending garden between terms. They could be doing anything else. Payne is proud of the students for their commitment, and when I saw their dedication, so was I. Dirty hands didn’t bother them.
Each raised garden bed costs about $350 to build, and Payne and his students have offered to build a raised garden in a patient’s yard on condition that the vegetable garden is maintained.
They will buy the first plants. One bed can feed a family of four for the summer. The same offer extends to beehives.
Payne told me, “There’s more to being a physical therapist than just turning people’s neck. You got to take care of the whole body.”
Preacher Payne loves working and talking with the students: “I just plant a seed, and sometimes I get to see it harvested.”
I can’t wait until I see you next time and you have the next “something” for me, Preacher Payne!
