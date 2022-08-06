I love to see Richard Payne, but beware! His smile is endearing and captivating, but I know he is always up to something. I’ll confess, that “something” is always very altruistic. When I first met him at High Point University basketball games, I knew him only as Richard, Toye’s husband, Jody’s brother-in-law. It wasn’t until later that I learned he was known to everyone else as Preacher Payne. His “real” job is as the chaplain at Richard Childress Racing, but I really think he spends more time at his volunteer “jobs.” Those include being chaplain of several of the HPU sports teams (men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s lacrosse, for example). He has since added another one, I’ll dub him the master soil toiler for HPU’s Community Garden at the Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic.

Soil toiling is not new to Payne, who grew up on a farm and still lives on the family land with a cow named Beef (you gotta love it!) and of course his wife, Toye! Now he is sharing his knowledge of both growing vegetables and growing their lives with the students of the clinic’s garden club. Several doubted students would “dig in,” get their hands dirty, but Preacher Payne has proved them wrong. Behind the Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic (which is in the former Circuit City on Mall Road) there are 13 raised garden beds that have produced over 800 pounds of produce, including cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers and potatoes, for the clinic’s patients so far this year.

