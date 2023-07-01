HIGH POINT
Sitting in his small, private room at the River Landing at Sandy Ridge retirement community, Danny “Rabbit” McDonald looks strangely out of place.
He’s surrounded by three of his sisters, and his longtime friend David Horney has come for a visit. The two men are discussing McDonald’s all-time favorite Tar Heel basketball players, Phil Ford and Michael Jordan.
The walls are plastered with get-well-soon letters from children at the Carson Stout Club — an after-school club sponsored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point — where McDonald, 68, aka “Mr. Danny,” has been the director for years. It’s clear they love and miss him.
And vice versa.
“Being there for them means a lot to me,” McDonald says softly, measuring his words to make sure they come out correctly. “I just wish I could continue to do that.”
Ironically, it’s McDonald’s heart — the muscle that has driven him to love and mentor High Point children for decades — that has brought him to this place.
Last Sept. 1 — only four days after his 68th birthday — McDonald suffered cardiac arrest as he was preparing afternoon activities for the kids at Carson Stout.
“He was down for 17 minutes, and he died twice,” says his sister, Wanda Bridges. “He’s not even supposed to be here. He was in intensive care for nine days, and then we took him to hospice to die.”
Obviously, McDonald didn’t die, but he did suffer significant brain damage from the cardiac arrest, when his brain wasn’t getting enough oxygen. The prognosis couldn’t have been much bleaker.
“They said Danny would never walk again,” Bridges says. “They said he would never talk. Would never eat. Would never recognize us. But guess what? He’s doing all those things. By the grace of God, Danny is a walking, living miracle.”
McDonald continues to receive physical, occupational and speech therapy at River Landing, where he has been a resident of the skilled nursing unit since December. He has made great strides there, and his family has established a page on the Go Fund Me fundraising website to raise money for his continued care at River Landing. The page has raised more than $21,000 so far.
“We’re going to do whatever needs to be done for Danny, to be sure he has everything he needs,” says another sister, Brenda Hunter. “He’s done so much for this community, he deserves to have the community give back to him.”
Horney, a longtime volunteer and board member for the Boys & Girls Clubs, says there’s no one more deserving of a second chance than McDonald, who he says has mentored “tens of thousands” of High Point children through the years.
“I have seen him in a gym with what seemed like 300 kids, running all around — just noise and pandemonium — but when he needs their attention, he gets it just like that,” Horney says, snapping his fingers. “The command he has and the respect he has from those kids is why he’s able to do that. And the love.”
McDonald’s work with children in High Point goes back to 1971, when he worked part-time at the old High Point YMCA on South Main Street. After earning a bachelor’s degree in physical education from N.C. A&T State University, he worked with Guilford County Schools and Lutheran Family Service.
He also has years of experience coaching and refereeing in the Eddie Pope Urban Soccer League, a league for underserved, at-risk youth.
But it’s with the Boys & Girls Clubs — initially with the old Springfield club, and most recently at Carson Stout — that McDonald has made the biggest difference, working with some of the city’s most at-risk children and their parents. In 2012, a pair of Boys & Girls Clubs scholarships were established in McDonald’s name.
“Danny is so special with those children,” Louise Foster, whose private family foundation funded the scholarships, said at the time. “He’s tough on them and demands so much from them, and they step up to the plate for him. They respect him, and he’s a father figure for so many of them. He’s made a huge difference in their lives.”
One of those formerly at-risk youths now works at River Landing and recognized McDonald when he came there. Kay Yarborough, another of McDonald’s sisters, says the young man was thrilled to see his former mentor.
“He said, ‘Oh, I want to be the one to take care of Mr. Danny, because he’s done so much for me and my family,’ ” Yarborough says.
That’s the kind of gratitude McDonald’s family and friends hope will generate the additional funds needed to keep him at River Landing as he continues to recover.
“Through the years, Danny was given opportunities for other jobs where he could’ve made more money, but that wasn’t where his heart was,” Hunter says. “His heart was with those children and their families — that’s where he wanted to be. And now, because he’s given so much to this community, we’re hoping the community will give something back to support him.”
