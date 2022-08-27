High Point has a fabulous police chief. I have been wanting to share this with you for a while, and the time has finally come. Police Chief Travis Stroud was the speaker for the Leadership Luncheon Series sponsored by the String & Splinter Club. His father, Sparky, whom I have known for years, serves as the president of the String & Splinter board. I first met “Sparky,” who is really Gurney Lee Stroud III, many years ago through the High Point Arts Council.

It was at an Arts Council event that I met Travis’ grandfather, the late Gurney Lee Stroud Jr., known to most as “G.L.” He was quite the character, and when asked what “G.L.” stood for, he would say, “Good Looking,” and he was!

Trending Videos