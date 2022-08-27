High Point has a fabulous police chief. I have been wanting to share this with you for a while, and the time has finally come. Police Chief Travis Stroud was the speaker for the Leadership Luncheon Series sponsored by the String & Splinter Club. His father, Sparky, whom I have known for years, serves as the president of the String & Splinter board. I first met “Sparky,” who is really Gurney Lee Stroud III, many years ago through the High Point Arts Council.
It was at an Arts Council event that I met Travis’ grandfather, the late Gurney Lee Stroud Jr., known to most as “G.L.” He was quite the character, and when asked what “G.L.” stood for, he would say, “Good Looking,” and he was!
I first met Travis several years ago (never even imagining he would someday become our chief) at an appreciation dinner held at Calvary Baptist Church -the church of state Rep. and Pastor Amos Quick. I admit I am not good at estimating ages but am quite good at family resemblances, so I asked if he and Sparky were brothers! “No, he is my father,” he answered. We both laughed at my faux pas and still do.
The String & Splinter Club (I’m happy to be on their social committee) is back to hosting the Leadership Luncheons, and they are open to both members and non-members. The next one will feature Megan Ward, executive director of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, on Sept. 21. Call 336-882-8191 for reservations/information.
Now back to High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud, an up-close conversation. His father, Sparky, introduced Chief Stroud to the filled dining room. As he stepped to the podium, the first thing that impressed me (besides his muscular appearance — I think I can say that!) was his passion for High Point and the mission of the High Point police force to keep High Pointers safe. As you know, this has been a daunting task throughout the country, with dwindling numbers going into law enforcement. That is also true of High Point.
Here is some of what Chief Stroud said: “I’ve never been one to like to keep doing what we’ve been doing. We always have got to be better. You can’t be worse. You can’t stay still. You must move forward every single time, so we took this as an opportunity to seize the moment as an executive staff to reshape our police department and refocus our police department in many aspects. ...
“When you walk into city hall and go into council chambers there is a slogan, ‘Creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.’ As a police officer there is one word that is the most important to me. That is ‘safe.’ I read that and I see safe. Without safe, you don’t have prosperous. You don’t have livable. So that is our commitment as an executive staff, as a police department, is to do the best we can to provide a safe environment. I see what is happening in the news and let me tell you, your officers are doing a phenomenal job in fighting crime. It’s a tough business. It’s an ugly business at times, but we are going to go after bad guys who create the unsafe environment for you and your families. That is our job.
“We put people in jail, but we also need the community, so we do a lot of community engagement.”
I am going to take an aside for a moment to tell you about the High Point Police Department’s community engagement. Recently the Salvation Army sponsored a community breakfast at its Boys &andGirls Clubs on Cloverleaf Drive. Police Lt. Derek Bostic is not only an alumnus of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs, he is also the community engagement superior supervisor for the High Point Police Department. He, like Chief Stroud, began as a police patrol officer and worked up.
Bostic is a wonderful personification of police community engagement. As a child, Bostic, whose parents both worked, attended the Salvation Army’s Boy’s and Girls Clubs after school. He graduated from Johnson C. Smith University, majoring in Spanish, so he relates well to the Latino community. Bostic spoke after the children of the Boys and Girls Clubs entertained with songs.
“I get choked up being here. It brings back a lot of memories. I am a second-generation law enforcement officer. I would have been alone between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. if not for the Salvation Army. This is where my father had the trust to send me. What I remember as a child was the after-school program, all the kids playing, the jukebox playing, learning how to slip out of the swing (laughter) on the playground. We were all family. This was my home away from home. I remember doing my homework. The Salvation Army provided so much for me, and I can only imagine how much they are providing for these kids today. Love — a lot of these kids do not get love. As a police officer, we see daily that a lot of these kids are just not loved. They do not receive the attention from their parents. The people at the Salvation Army give these kids 100% of their attention. I am very thankful for the Salvation Army. What we see in the streets is that a lot of these kids have idle time, they don’t have anything to do. The Salvation Army provides a safe haven, education and love to these kids. There is hope.”
There is hope, and both the Salvation Army and our police department are delivering it. Now back to Chief Stroud, who thought he would go into business “to make a million bucks” after graduating from Appalachian State. He tried business for a while before joining the High Point police force in 1995. Now his conversation continues:
“We have almost 120,000 in this community; 99% are awesome. They don’t cause any problems. We have a handful that are a problem. They are hardcore. They are dangerous. They make me nervous. Those are the ones we are going to go after. The bad guys are driving cars. They are not riding a bus, or Uber. You just need suspicion or probable cause to stop a car. We are going to keep stopping cars.
“We are getting into a lot of hurdles in the profession. We need to have people to do the job, not just anybody, good people. We will not relax our hiring standards. Getting people in the door for us is not like a lot of other professions. What if you get the wrong people behind this badge, with this gun? It will crush you. We have seen it across the nation. Lower your standards and that is when you will see knees on necks, and we will not do that here. We will go after the best every single time. How do you get new people in the door when they are watching the news? We are working hard to make High Point a safe community for you!”
Thank you, High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.