If you were cooped up the last week or so with the frigid weather, you may have longed to get outdoors for some fresh air and some exercise. We all know that without plants we would have no oxygen and suffocate since they produce the oxygen we breathe. But what about the air we breathe indoors and the modern “sick building syndrome” where we breathe man-made chemicals diffusing from our surroundings? Over almost two decades ago during the heyday of NASA and the Shuttle program, NASA and the Associated Landscape Contractors of America conducted a two year study to find out what we need to do to purify our indoor air naturally. Of course such a study would also be useful to help naturally purify and oxygenate the air inside a spacecraft for a long journey to Mars, etc.

The purpose of the study was to answer the question, “ ‘Indoor air pollution is a realistic threat to human health, so how can the problem be solved? Until recently, indoor air pollution was not considered a health threat; most homes and public buildings leaked so much air, that air often was replaced every couple of hours. But during the 1970s, after energy shortages occurred, more and more of us began to insulate our houses and office buildings to conserve energy and lower heating and cooling costs. As a result, indoor air might linger for five hours or more allowing pollutants to accumulate. Energy for living is now becoming a big issue again. History continues to cycle until we learn better.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.

