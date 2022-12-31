If you were cooped up the last week or so with the frigid weather, you may have longed to get outdoors for some fresh air and some exercise. We all know that without plants we would have no oxygen and suffocate since they produce the oxygen we breathe. But what about the air we breathe indoors and the modern “sick building syndrome” where we breathe man-made chemicals diffusing from our surroundings? Over almost two decades ago during the heyday of NASA and the Shuttle program, NASA and the Associated Landscape Contractors of America conducted a two year study to find out what we need to do to purify our indoor air naturally. Of course such a study would also be useful to help naturally purify and oxygenate the air inside a spacecraft for a long journey to Mars, etc.
The purpose of the study was to answer the question, “ ‘Indoor air pollution is a realistic threat to human health, so how can the problem be solved? Until recently, indoor air pollution was not considered a health threat; most homes and public buildings leaked so much air, that air often was replaced every couple of hours. But during the 1970s, after energy shortages occurred, more and more of us began to insulate our houses and office buildings to conserve energy and lower heating and cooling costs. As a result, indoor air might linger for five hours or more allowing pollutants to accumulate. Energy for living is now becoming a big issue again. History continues to cycle until we learn better.
The three most common chemicals used in space vehicles and home furnishings were studied first. Benzene has been a commonly used solvent in such items as gasoline, inks, oils, paint, plastic and rubber. Furthermore, it has been used in the manufacture of some detergents, explosives, pharmaceuticals and dyes.
Health scientists tell us that formaldehyde is found in virtually all indoor environments. Its major sources include urea-formaldehyde foam insulation, particle board or pressed-wood products. Consumer paper products, including grocery bags, waxed paper, facial tissue and paper towels, are sometimes treated with urea formaldehyde resins. Often products from other countries are checked for harmful compounds like these because they don’t have the same health standards we have developed in the U.S. Trichloroethylene is a commercial product that has a wide variety of industrial uses. It is used in some printing inks, paints, lacquers, varnishes and adhesives.
Many of these chemical pollutants have been eliminated from our everyday products, so today we have fewer to spoil our air. But indoor plants can provide some oxygen to our space for living.
In the NASA/ALCA research it was determined that some plants are better than others for purifying the air indoors. The 12 plants tested were:
• Bamboo palm, Chamaedorea seifritzii
• Chinese evergreen, Aglaonema modestum
• Gerbera daisy, Transvaal daisy
• Corn cane, Dracaena massangeana
• Mother-in-law’s tongue or Snake Plant, Sansevieria laurentii
• Peace lily, Spathiphyllum ‘Mauna Loa’
All plants were tested in a sealed experimental chamber during a 24 hour exposure period. Here are the basic results of the studies:
Gerbera daisy, Dracaena Marginata, Peace lily (Spathiphyllum), Dracaena ‘Janet Craig’ and Bamboo palm in order were the five most effective plants in removing Trichloroethylene concentrations from the air.
Gerbera Daisy, pot Mum, Peace lily, Bamboo palm, Dracaena Warneckei, English ivy and Mother-in-law’s tongue are the seven top houseplants for removing Benzene concentrations in the air.
Bamboo palm, Dracaena ‘Janet Craig’, Mother-in-law’s tongue, Dracaena Marginata, Peace lily, green Spider plant, and golden pathos are seven of the top plants for removing concentrations of formaldehyde in the air.
It is estimated, as a result of this research, that 15 to 20 of these test houseplants can help oxygenate and to some degree purify the interior of a typical house of 1,800 square feet. All plants including flowering houseplants will provide some oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide that we breathe out. You also get the benefit of beautiful flowers and green plants or blooms during the winter season.
I have had the best luck indoors with Dracaenas, Sansevieria, and Spathiphylllum plants with longevity and easy care. See what you like best by trying several and you can relax and may breathe easier.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.