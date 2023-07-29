Wood fern

Wood ferns thrive in moist, rich, well-drained soil, and they prefer slightly acidic conditions. They require shade or semi-shade and won’t perform well in intense sunlight, dry soil or extreme temperatures.

 GWYN RIDDICK

Many landscapes have spots of shade that offer a cool, soothing respite from the hot summer sun. But the low sunlight in shade may make that spot difficult for you to find good-growing perennial plants that can provide landscape enjoyment for eye appeal. One of the most underplanted plants that can be a great shade performer is the fern.

Probably most folks think of ferns as a plant for a hanging basket to put on the shady deck or front porch. But ferns do well in our native soils. In fact, there are several that you might find growing in your local wooded areas. Ferns can be found that are evergreen all year, native to America, drought-tolerant or that have multicolored foliage like the Painted Fern. In heavy shade a few ferns have both colorful foliage and various leaf textures.

