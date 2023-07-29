Many landscapes have spots of shade that offer a cool, soothing respite from the hot summer sun. But the low sunlight in shade may make that spot difficult for you to find good-growing perennial plants that can provide landscape enjoyment for eye appeal. One of the most underplanted plants that can be a great shade performer is the fern.
Probably most folks think of ferns as a plant for a hanging basket to put on the shady deck or front porch. But ferns do well in our native soils. In fact, there are several that you might find growing in your local wooded areas. Ferns can be found that are evergreen all year, native to America, drought-tolerant or that have multicolored foliage like the Painted Fern. In heavy shade a few ferns have both colorful foliage and various leaf textures.
By mixing bold and fine textures and shades of green you can achieve an interesting and colorful planting. Some ferns have wine-red or burgundy stems or multicolored fronds. Here are some to look for to plant in your shady spaces.
Multicolored foliage ferns. Try these varieties: Autumn Fern, Brilliant Autumn Fern, East Indian Holly fern, Korean Rock Fern, Japanese Painted fern, Red-stemmed Lady Fern.
Drought-tolerant. Christmas Fern, Hayscented Fern.
American natives. Autumn Fern, Brilliant Autumn Fern, Christmas Fern, Cinnamon Fern, Evergreen Wood Fern, Hayscented Fern, lady Fern, Red-stemmed Lady Fern, Log Fern, Northern Maidenhair Fern, Ostrich fern, Royal Fern.
NC natives. Maiden Hair, Cinnamon, Royal, Christmas, Lady fern.
Evergreen ferns. Autumn Fern, Brilliant Autumn Fern, Christmas Fern, Evergreen Wood Fern, Male robust Fern.
Ferns are non-flowering plants that reproduce from spores on the backside of the fronds, which is the leaf. Some ferns are able to form large clumps from underground stolons that spread from the base. Shade is the universal requirement for most ferns, and extra moisture will usually help them flourish. Most do well in our native acidic soils and even better in slightly moist environments.
According to the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, “Christmas fern, Polystichum acrostichoides, is an evergreen fern native to the eastern half of North America. It occurs naturally in woodlands, swamps, streambanks and other riparian habitats, and can be grown in all three regions of North Carolina.
“The Christmas fern is an erect, clumping fern that can reach 1 to 3 feet tall. Its fronds arch slightly near the top, giving it a fountain-like appearance. These ferns prefer to be planted in partial to full shade. They will adapt to moist or dry soils; however, they do not perform well in soils with poor drainage. Similar to other ferns, Christmas ferns do not produce flowers or fruits. Instead, they reproduce with the spores that develop on the back of narrow and green fertile fronds. The plant also has sterile fronds that are evergreen and wider, gradually tapering to a point.
“These ferns provide excellent habitat for wildlife by adding understory cover to the landscape — perfect for small birds, mammals and other critters. Birds sometimes use parts of the plant as building material for their nests.”
Ferns also will blend well with shrubs, flowers, and perennials in a woodsy planting and probably even in wet environments. Varieties are available that will grow from miniature (12 inches) to giant (6 feet), and an added feature is that most ferns sport fronds that look good in flower arrangements in a vase.
Hellebores
Another companion plant I added to my shady space is hellebore, also known as the Lenten Rose. I bought three varieties:
• Confetti Cake: Pure white flowers feature unexpected burgundy speckles.
• Wedding Crasher: Soft pink petals are flecked with dark pink spots.
• Dark and Handsome: Deep maroon-black blooms provide a startling contrast to shaded green spaces glistening with new-fallen snow.
Of course, I will have to wait until next year to see them bloom since they are just small slips of plants now. They are great winter bloomers and can be seen peeking through the snow.
Toad Lilies
For another shady spot, I planted a mix of toad lilies (Trycyrtis), which is new to my landscape. Growing to about 18 inches high, the plants sport six-petaled, orchid-like blooms of multiple colors like white, pink and purple in various combinations, such as white with purple, purple-blue spotted and purple-speckled on a white background. They also make great cut flowers for vases. They should bloom this late summer to early autumn.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina-certified plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He also was director of the Guilford County N.C. Cooperative Extension Service and vice president at the N.C. Biotechnology Center. If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC, 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com
